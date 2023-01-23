AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander4335.6441-866.50943-121395-436.906132030.7
Giddey4231.0290-597.48643-13151-63.81067416.0
Dort4630.4222-546.40787-246118-155.76164914.1
Jal.Williams4328.3200-398.50333-11562-82.75649511.5
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
Mann4219.1133-339.39255-17920-29.6903418.1
Joe3914.599-212.46776-17033-41.8053077.9
K.Williams3921.8123-232.53039-9112-28.4292977.6
Wiggins3618.086-176.48923-6132-40.8002276.3
Muscala3614.369-166.41641-11326-33.7882055.7
Bazley3016.060-139.43214-4033-60.5501675.6
Omoruyi2012.441-85.4828-2913-21.6191035.2
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Waters1911.326-67.38823-625-7.714804.2
Jay.Williams1613.124-57.4215-166-11.545593.7
TEAM47243.22031-4356.466567-1585850-1071.7945479116.6
OPPONENTS47243.21940-4194.463592-1672957-1223.7835429115.5
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander341712054.82385.511107212846
Giddey832543378.02425.89002712821
Dort631331964.31032.21500476512
Jal.Williams321361683.91242.91130446623
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
Mann18831012.4671.663028419
Joe1571862.2421.157025155
K.Williams721161884.8691.8780261711
Wiggins39791183.3541.559016326
Muscala19921113.131.961091318
Bazley24831073.6291.0310162029
Omoruyi1927462.311.642013140
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Waters724311.615.8190656
Jay.Williams1148593.7181.13405141
TEAM5381541207944.2115024.510260378622243
OPPONENTS5821645222747.4117024.99346352761252

