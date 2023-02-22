AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5335.4541-1065.50847-137506-555.912163530.8
Giddey5230.8366-749.48949-15566-84.78684716.3
Dort5029.9238-578.41294-264130-172.75670014.0
Jal.Williams5329.0259-510.50846-14282-108.75964612.2
Saric114.04-6.6671-33-31.0001212.0
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Joe4915.7132-282.468104-23041-49.8374098.3
Robinson-Earl2820.988-183.48129-8025-32.7812308.2
Mann5118.4158-402.39366-21326-38.6844088.0
K.Williams4922.5161-310.51947-12314-32.4383837.8
Wiggins4618.4112-222.50532-7939-47.8302956.4
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Jay.Williams2515.750-107.46718-4014-21.6671325.3
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Dieng1914.932-77.41613-452-5.400794.2
Waters2311.132-83.38628-775-7.714974.2
TEAM57242.62484-5272.471694-19071058-1318.8036720117.9
OPPONENTS57242.62377-5060.470723-20181149-1472.7816626116.2
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander462022484.73005.714308715357
Giddey1003034037.83065.911003915825
Dort681382064.11122.21640526713
Jal.Williams481712194.11532.91350668329
Saric1455.00.030120
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Joe17921092.2531.166029216
Robinson-Earl53821354.825.9520211611
Mann20951152.3791.5780334910
K.Williams931502435.0972.0950372714
Wiggins48981463.2621.374021378
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Jay.Williams21931144.6351.447010164
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Dieng841492.6261.42205126
Waters728351.516.7210766
TEAM6491844249343.7140724.712180472740278
OPPONENTS6871964265146.5144725.411446420923313

