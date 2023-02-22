|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|53
|35.4
|541-1065
|.508
|47-137
|506-555
|.912
|1635
|30.8
|Giddey
|52
|30.8
|366-749
|.489
|49-155
|66-84
|.786
|847
|16.3
|Dort
|50
|29.9
|238-578
|.412
|94-264
|130-172
|.756
|700
|14.0
|Jal.Williams
|53
|29.0
|259-510
|.508
|46-142
|82-108
|.759
|646
|12.2
|Saric
|1
|14.0
|4-6
|.667
|1-3
|3-3
|1.000
|12
|12.0
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Joe
|49
|15.7
|132-282
|.468
|104-230
|41-49
|.837
|409
|8.3
|Robinson-Earl
|28
|20.9
|88-183
|.481
|29-80
|25-32
|.781
|230
|8.2
|Mann
|51
|18.4
|158-402
|.393
|66-213
|26-38
|.684
|408
|8.0
|K.Williams
|49
|22.5
|161-310
|.519
|47-123
|14-32
|.438
|383
|7.8
|Wiggins
|46
|18.4
|112-222
|.505
|32-79
|39-47
|.830
|295
|6.4
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Jay.Williams
|25
|15.7
|50-107
|.467
|18-40
|14-21
|.667
|132
|5.3
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Dieng
|19
|14.9
|32-77
|.416
|13-45
|2-5
|.400
|79
|4.2
|Waters
|23
|11.1
|32-83
|.386
|28-77
|5-7
|.714
|97
|4.2
|TEAM
|57
|242.6
|2484-5272
|.471
|694-1907
|1058-1318
|.803
|6720
|117.9
|OPPONENTS
|57
|242.6
|2377-5060
|.470
|723-2018
|1149-1472
|.781
|6626
|116.2
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|46
|202
|248
|4.7
|300
|5.7
|143
|0
|87
|153
|57
|Giddey
|100
|303
|403
|7.8
|306
|5.9
|110
|0
|39
|158
|25
|Dort
|68
|138
|206
|4.1
|112
|2.2
|164
|0
|52
|67
|13
|Jal.Williams
|48
|171
|219
|4.1
|153
|2.9
|135
|0
|66
|83
|29
|Saric
|1
|4
|5
|5.0
|0
|.0
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Joe
|17
|92
|109
|2.2
|53
|1.1
|66
|0
|29
|21
|6
|Robinson-Earl
|53
|82
|135
|4.8
|25
|.9
|52
|0
|21
|16
|11
|Mann
|20
|95
|115
|2.3
|79
|1.5
|78
|0
|33
|49
|10
|K.Williams
|93
|150
|243
|5.0
|97
|2.0
|95
|0
|37
|27
|14
|Wiggins
|48
|98
|146
|3.2
|62
|1.3
|74
|0
|21
|37
|8
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Jay.Williams
|21
|93
|114
|4.6
|35
|1.4
|47
|0
|10
|16
|4
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Dieng
|8
|41
|49
|2.6
|26
|1.4
|22
|0
|5
|12
|6
|Waters
|7
|28
|35
|1.5
|16
|.7
|21
|0
|7
|6
|6
|TEAM
|649
|1844
|2493
|43.7
|1407
|24.7
|1218
|0
|472
|740
|278
|OPPONENTS
|687
|1964
|2651
|46.5
|1447
|25.4
|1144
|6
|420
|923
|313
