AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander1135.9125-232.53910-3076-81.93833630.5
Giddey929.254-122.4439-296-10.60012313.7
Dort1230.754-147.36716-6728-38.73715212.7
Mann1225.854-134.40323-7010-16.62514111.8
Pokusevski1023.836-84.42912-357-13.538919.1
Jal.Williams821.527-52.5193-155-51.000627.8
Robinson-Earl1117.231-65.47714-357-11.636837.5
Muscala1014.025-59.42411-3711-14.786727.2
Omoruyi611.515-26.5776-117-11.636437.2
Wiggins921.420-48.4176-1911-14.786576.3
Bazley1116.727-64.4227-185-11.455666.0
K.Williams1120.629-59.4926-212-7.286666.0
Dieng915.012-36.3335-221-2.500303.3
Joe94.810-18.5566-134-41.000303.3
Jay.Williams26.53-7.4290-10-1.00063.0
Waters28.01-6.1671-60-0.00031.5
TEAM12246.3523-1159.451135-429180-238.7561361113.4
OPPONENTS12246.3493-1075.459149-415232-300.7731367113.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander1038484.4605.5280223416
Giddey1548637.0455.02005305
Dort1835534.4312.640019113
Mann1030403.3292.423012131
Pokusevski1936555.5151.516081616
Jal.Williams316192.4222.82009103
Robinson-Earl1030403.69.81801154
Muscala737444.46.6180055
Omoruyi57122.02.3170140
Wiggins731384.2182.0140584
Bazley1834524.7171.51609614
K.Williams2425494.5171.5230642
Dieng317202.2151.750132
Joe066.75.640101
Jay.Williams4373.521.020100
Waters1121.00.000000
TEAM15439454845.729324.4264011014976
OPPONENTS14345559849.828323.622708520676

