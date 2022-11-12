|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|11
|35.9
|125-232
|.539
|10-30
|76-81
|.938
|336
|30.5
|Giddey
|9
|29.2
|54-122
|.443
|9-29
|6-10
|.600
|123
|13.7
|Dort
|12
|30.7
|54-147
|.367
|16-67
|28-38
|.737
|152
|12.7
|Mann
|12
|25.8
|54-134
|.403
|23-70
|10-16
|.625
|141
|11.8
|Pokusevski
|10
|23.8
|36-84
|.429
|12-35
|7-13
|.538
|91
|9.1
|Jal.Williams
|8
|21.5
|27-52
|.519
|3-15
|5-5
|1.000
|62
|7.8
|Robinson-Earl
|11
|17.2
|31-65
|.477
|14-35
|7-11
|.636
|83
|7.5
|Muscala
|10
|14.0
|25-59
|.424
|11-37
|11-14
|.786
|72
|7.2
|Omoruyi
|6
|11.5
|15-26
|.577
|6-11
|7-11
|.636
|43
|7.2
|Wiggins
|9
|21.4
|20-48
|.417
|6-19
|11-14
|.786
|57
|6.3
|Bazley
|11
|16.7
|27-64
|.422
|7-18
|5-11
|.455
|66
|6.0
|K.Williams
|11
|20.6
|29-59
|.492
|6-21
|2-7
|.286
|66
|6.0
|Dieng
|9
|15.0
|12-36
|.333
|5-22
|1-2
|.500
|30
|3.3
|Joe
|9
|4.8
|10-18
|.556
|6-13
|4-4
|1.000
|30
|3.3
|Jay.Williams
|2
|6.5
|3-7
|.429
|0-1
|0-1
|.000
|6
|3.0
|Waters
|2
|8.0
|1-6
|.167
|1-6
|0-0
|.000
|3
|1.5
|TEAM
|12
|246.3
|523-1159
|.451
|135-429
|180-238
|.756
|1361
|113.4
|OPPONENTS
|12
|246.3
|493-1075
|.459
|149-415
|232-300
|.773
|1367
|113.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|10
|38
|48
|4.4
|60
|5.5
|28
|0
|22
|34
|16
|Giddey
|15
|48
|63
|7.0
|45
|5.0
|20
|0
|5
|30
|5
|Dort
|18
|35
|53
|4.4
|31
|2.6
|40
|0
|19
|11
|3
|Mann
|10
|30
|40
|3.3
|29
|2.4
|23
|0
|12
|13
|1
|Pokusevski
|19
|36
|55
|5.5
|15
|1.5
|16
|0
|8
|16
|16
|Jal.Williams
|3
|16
|19
|2.4
|22
|2.8
|20
|0
|9
|10
|3
|Robinson-Earl
|10
|30
|40
|3.6
|9
|.8
|18
|0
|11
|5
|4
|Muscala
|7
|37
|44
|4.4
|6
|.6
|18
|0
|0
|5
|5
|Omoruyi
|5
|7
|12
|2.0
|2
|.3
|17
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Wiggins
|7
|31
|38
|4.2
|18
|2.0
|14
|0
|5
|8
|4
|Bazley
|18
|34
|52
|4.7
|17
|1.5
|16
|0
|9
|6
|14
|K.Williams
|24
|25
|49
|4.5
|17
|1.5
|23
|0
|6
|4
|2
|Dieng
|3
|17
|20
|2.2
|15
|1.7
|5
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Joe
|0
|6
|6
|.7
|5
|.6
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jay.Williams
|4
|3
|7
|3.5
|2
|1.0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Waters
|1
|1
|2
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|154
|394
|548
|45.7
|293
|24.4
|264
|0
|110
|149
|76
|OPPONENTS
|143
|455
|598
|49.8
|283
|23.6
|227
|0
|85
|206
|76
