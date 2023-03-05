AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5435.5553-1091.50747-139521-574.908167431.0
Giddey5830.7407-840.48551-16973-98.74593816.2
Dort5630.2272-670.406106-305145-192.75579514.2
Jal.Williams5929.4304-592.51454-161101-131.77176312.9
Saric715.023-38.6059-2114-15.933699.9
Joe5517.0165-348.474125-28051-62.8235069.2
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
K.Williams5322.8179-346.51750-13417-39.4364258.0
Mann5718.0170-440.38672-23033-45.7334457.8
Robinson-Earl3320.092-204.45131-9429-36.8062447.4
Wiggins5119.0137-265.51736-9141-51.8043516.9
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams3117.263-144.43825-6020-29.6901715.5
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Waters2611.438-96.39633-898-10.8001174.5
Dieng2015.336-85.42413-483-7.429884.4
Butler14.00-1.0000-00-0.00000.0
TEAM63242.82750-5858.469772-21401161-1454.7987433118.0
OPPONENTS63242.82625-5575.471808-22531285-1647.7807343116.6
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander482082564.73075.714508915558
Giddey1163304467.73486.012004317127
Dort841552394.31252.21800587317
Jal.Williams581902484.21823.11530799130
Saric520253.66.91501110
Joe181071252.3641.280034256
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
K.Williams971642614.91052.01120453214
Mann231071302.3971.7860355110
Robinson-Earl60871474.5321.0570211711
Wiggins551081633.2691.4850284110
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams271251524.9451.562012228
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Waters736431.718.72601067
Dieng1043532.6281.42405136
Butler0111.00.000000
TEAM7272028275543.7156924.913530524801293
OPPONENTS7602191295146.8160825.5127464561031355

