|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|54
|35.5
|553-1091
|.507
|47-139
|521-574
|.908
|1674
|31.0
|Giddey
|58
|30.7
|407-840
|.485
|51-169
|73-98
|.745
|938
|16.2
|Dort
|56
|30.2
|272-670
|.406
|106-305
|145-192
|.755
|795
|14.2
|Jal.Williams
|59
|29.4
|304-592
|.514
|54-161
|101-131
|.771
|763
|12.9
|Saric
|7
|15.0
|23-38
|.605
|9-21
|14-15
|.933
|69
|9.9
|Joe
|55
|17.0
|165-348
|.474
|125-280
|51-62
|.823
|506
|9.2
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|K.Williams
|53
|22.8
|179-346
|.517
|50-134
|17-39
|.436
|425
|8.0
|Mann
|57
|18.0
|170-440
|.386
|72-230
|33-45
|.733
|445
|7.8
|Robinson-Earl
|33
|20.0
|92-204
|.451
|31-94
|29-36
|.806
|244
|7.4
|Wiggins
|51
|19.0
|137-265
|.517
|36-91
|41-51
|.804
|351
|6.9
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|31
|17.2
|63-144
|.438
|25-60
|20-29
|.690
|171
|5.5
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Waters
|26
|11.4
|38-96
|.396
|33-89
|8-10
|.800
|117
|4.5
|Dieng
|20
|15.3
|36-85
|.424
|13-48
|3-7
|.429
|88
|4.4
|Butler
|1
|4.0
|0-1
|.000
|0-0
|0-0
|.000
|0
|0.0
|TEAM
|63
|242.8
|2750-5858
|.469
|772-2140
|1161-1454
|.798
|7433
|118.0
|OPPONENTS
|63
|242.8
|2625-5575
|.471
|808-2253
|1285-1647
|.780
|7343
|116.6
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|48
|208
|256
|4.7
|307
|5.7
|145
|0
|89
|155
|58
|Giddey
|116
|330
|446
|7.7
|348
|6.0
|120
|0
|43
|171
|27
|Dort
|84
|155
|239
|4.3
|125
|2.2
|180
|0
|58
|73
|17
|Jal.Williams
|58
|190
|248
|4.2
|182
|3.1
|153
|0
|79
|91
|30
|Saric
|5
|20
|25
|3.6
|6
|.9
|15
|0
|1
|11
|0
|Joe
|18
|107
|125
|2.3
|64
|1.2
|80
|0
|34
|25
|6
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|K.Williams
|97
|164
|261
|4.9
|105
|2.0
|112
|0
|45
|32
|14
|Mann
|23
|107
|130
|2.3
|97
|1.7
|86
|0
|35
|51
|10
|Robinson-Earl
|60
|87
|147
|4.5
|32
|1.0
|57
|0
|21
|17
|11
|Wiggins
|55
|108
|163
|3.2
|69
|1.4
|85
|0
|28
|41
|10
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|27
|125
|152
|4.9
|45
|1.5
|62
|0
|12
|22
|8
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Waters
|7
|36
|43
|1.7
|18
|.7
|26
|0
|10
|6
|7
|Dieng
|10
|43
|53
|2.6
|28
|1.4
|24
|0
|5
|13
|6
|Butler
|0
|1
|1
|1.0
|0
|.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|727
|2028
|2755
|43.7
|1569
|24.9
|1353
|0
|524
|801
|293
|OPPONENTS
|760
|2191
|2951
|46.8
|1608
|25.5
|1274
|6
|456
|1031
|355
