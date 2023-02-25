AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5435.5553-1091.50747-139521-574.908167431.0
Giddey5430.8377-786.48049-16169-89.77587216.1
Dort5230.1247-609.40695-275139-183.76072814.0
Jal.Williams5529.2271-534.50748-14987-114.76367712.3
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Joe5116.2145-305.475111-24641-49.8374428.7
K.Williams5122.7171-329.52050-12915-34.4414078.0
Mann5318.3164-416.39469-22128-40.7004258.0
Robinson-Earl3020.289-190.46829-8425-32.7812327.7
Saric312.77-13.5383-75-51.000227.3
Wiggins4718.4114-226.50432-8039-47.8302996.4
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams2716.657-119.47923-4716-25.6401535.7
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Dieng1914.932-77.41613-452-5.400794.2
Waters2410.932-85.37628-795-7.714974.0
TEAM59243.02570-5478.469717-19811097-1369.8016954117.9
OPPONENTS59243.02461-5250.469750-21041198-1531.7826870116.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander482082564.73075.714508915558
Giddey1073114187.73145.811404116125
Dort781492274.41172.31680546915
Jal.Williams551762314.21592.91430688629
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Joe171021192.3541.171030226
K.Williams951572524.91032.01030382714
Mann211001212.3831.6800345010
Robinson-Earl55831384.6291.0530211611
Saric37103.331.060140
Wiggins48991473.1631.378022409
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams221031254.6401.550011185
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Dieng841492.6261.42205126
Waters728351.516.7210766
TEAM6831911259444.0145724.712620485759283
OPPONENTS7192044276346.8149625.411956433955328

