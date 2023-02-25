|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|54
|35.5
|553-1091
|.507
|47-139
|521-574
|.908
|1674
|31.0
|Giddey
|54
|30.8
|377-786
|.480
|49-161
|69-89
|.775
|872
|16.1
|Dort
|52
|30.1
|247-609
|.406
|95-275
|139-183
|.760
|728
|14.0
|Jal.Williams
|55
|29.2
|271-534
|.507
|48-149
|87-114
|.763
|677
|12.3
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Joe
|51
|16.2
|145-305
|.475
|111-246
|41-49
|.837
|442
|8.7
|K.Williams
|51
|22.7
|171-329
|.520
|50-129
|15-34
|.441
|407
|8.0
|Mann
|53
|18.3
|164-416
|.394
|69-221
|28-40
|.700
|425
|8.0
|Robinson-Earl
|30
|20.2
|89-190
|.468
|29-84
|25-32
|.781
|232
|7.7
|Saric
|3
|12.7
|7-13
|.538
|3-7
|5-5
|1.000
|22
|7.3
|Wiggins
|47
|18.4
|114-226
|.504
|32-80
|39-47
|.830
|299
|6.4
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|27
|16.6
|57-119
|.479
|23-47
|16-25
|.640
|153
|5.7
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Dieng
|19
|14.9
|32-77
|.416
|13-45
|2-5
|.400
|79
|4.2
|Waters
|24
|10.9
|32-85
|.376
|28-79
|5-7
|.714
|97
|4.0
|TEAM
|59
|243.0
|2570-5478
|.469
|717-1981
|1097-1369
|.801
|6954
|117.9
|OPPONENTS
|59
|243.0
|2461-5250
|.469
|750-2104
|1198-1531
|.782
|6870
|116.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|48
|208
|256
|4.7
|307
|5.7
|145
|0
|89
|155
|58
|Giddey
|107
|311
|418
|7.7
|314
|5.8
|114
|0
|41
|161
|25
|Dort
|78
|149
|227
|4.4
|117
|2.3
|168
|0
|54
|69
|15
|Jal.Williams
|55
|176
|231
|4.2
|159
|2.9
|143
|0
|68
|86
|29
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Joe
|17
|102
|119
|2.3
|54
|1.1
|71
|0
|30
|22
|6
|K.Williams
|95
|157
|252
|4.9
|103
|2.0
|103
|0
|38
|27
|14
|Mann
|21
|100
|121
|2.3
|83
|1.6
|80
|0
|34
|50
|10
|Robinson-Earl
|55
|83
|138
|4.6
|29
|1.0
|53
|0
|21
|16
|11
|Saric
|3
|7
|10
|3.3
|3
|1.0
|6
|0
|1
|4
|0
|Wiggins
|48
|99
|147
|3.1
|63
|1.3
|78
|0
|22
|40
|9
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|22
|103
|125
|4.6
|40
|1.5
|50
|0
|11
|18
|5
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Dieng
|8
|41
|49
|2.6
|26
|1.4
|22
|0
|5
|12
|6
|Waters
|7
|28
|35
|1.5
|16
|.7
|21
|0
|7
|6
|6
|TEAM
|683
|1911
|2594
|44.0
|1457
|24.7
|1262
|0
|485
|759
|283
|OPPONENTS
|719
|2044
|2763
|46.8
|1496
|25.4
|1195
|6
|433
|955
|328
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.