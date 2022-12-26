|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|30
|35.9
|316-629
|.502
|32-91
|284-307
|.925
|948
|31.6
|Giddey
|28
|31.0
|179-383
|.467
|28-85
|29-40
|.725
|415
|14.8
|Dort
|32
|30.9
|151-377
|.401
|53-168
|86-114
|.754
|441
|13.8
|Jal.Williams
|29
|27.3
|127-251
|.506
|20-73
|44-59
|.746
|318
|11.0
|Pokusevski
|30
|22.5
|106-242
|.438
|37-100
|21-33
|.636
|270
|9.0
|Robinson-Earl
|26
|21.1
|85-174
|.489
|29-76
|22-28
|.786
|221
|8.5
|Mann
|28
|19.7
|91-239
|.381
|39-130
|13-20
|.650
|234
|8.4
|K.Williams
|25
|21.7
|75-143
|.524
|19-51
|10-22
|.455
|179
|7.2
|Joe
|26
|11.9
|54-117
|.462
|43-96
|18-21
|.857
|169
|6.5
|Wiggins
|25
|18.7
|58-124
|.468
|17-47
|26-33
|.788
|159
|6.4
|Omoruyi
|15
|12.8
|34-72
|.472
|8-28
|13-19
|.684
|89
|5.9
|Bazley
|22
|16.3
|47-108
|.435
|11-31
|18-35
|.514
|123
|5.6
|Muscala
|23
|12.9
|43-96
|.448
|24-65
|14-18
|.778
|124
|5.4
|Dieng
|14
|15.7
|25-59
|.424
|10-34
|1-4
|.250
|61
|4.4
|Waters
|10
|12.5
|12-33
|.364
|11-31
|1-1
|1.000
|36
|3.6
|Jay.Williams
|7
|8.7
|8-18
|.444
|1-5
|4-6
|.667
|21
|3.0
|TEAM
|33
|244.5
|1411-3065
|.460
|382-1111
|604-760
|.795
|3808
|115.4
|OPPONENTS
|33
|244.5
|1388-2985
|.465
|436-1194
|644-823
|.783
|3856
|116.8
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|24
|121
|145
|4.8
|172
|5.7
|79
|0
|51
|101
|30
|Giddey
|49
|178
|227
|8.1
|154
|5.5
|57
|0
|18
|92
|13
|Dort
|48
|90
|138
|4.3
|77
|2.4
|103
|0
|32
|51
|11
|Jal.Williams
|19
|81
|100
|3.4
|79
|2.7
|75
|0
|17
|49
|11
|Pokusevski
|45
|111
|156
|5.2
|62
|2.1
|57
|0
|20
|41
|40
|Robinson-Earl
|51
|78
|129
|5.0
|25
|1.0
|49
|0
|19
|16
|11
|Mann
|15
|54
|69
|2.5
|43
|1.5
|42
|0
|21
|26
|4
|K.Williams
|43
|61
|104
|4.2
|40
|1.6
|48
|0
|18
|11
|4
|Joe
|3
|44
|47
|1.8
|26
|1.0
|31
|0
|14
|13
|2
|Wiggins
|24
|67
|91
|3.6
|38
|1.5
|40
|0
|14
|21
|4
|Omoruyi
|15
|25
|40
|2.7
|9
|.6
|35
|0
|12
|10
|0
|Bazley
|20
|63
|83
|3.8
|22
|1.0
|27
|0
|12
|12
|25
|Muscala
|9
|61
|70
|3.0
|21
|.9
|36
|0
|3
|7
|12
|Dieng
|6
|34
|40
|2.9
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Waters
|3
|12
|15
|1.5
|7
|.7
|10
|0
|4
|3
|0
|Jay.Williams
|6
|10
|16
|2.3
|7
|1.0
|10
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|380
|1090
|1470
|44.5
|802
|24.3
|711
|0
|263
|462
|171
|OPPONENTS
|408
|1182
|1590
|48.2
|819
|24.8
|660
|3
|267
|538
|177
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.