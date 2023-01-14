|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|39
|35.6
|397-788
|.504
|38-108
|366-401
|.913
|1198
|30.7
|Giddey
|38
|30.9
|254-534
|.476
|41-120
|48-59
|.814
|597
|15.7
|Dort
|42
|30.2
|200-496
|.403
|75-223
|108-143
|.755
|583
|13.9
|Jal.Williams
|39
|27.9
|190-364
|.522
|31-102
|55-74
|.743
|466
|11.9
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Mann
|38
|20.0
|128-324
|.395
|54-176
|19-27
|.704
|329
|8.7
|Robinson-Earl
|26
|21.1
|85-174
|.489
|29-76
|22-28
|.786
|221
|8.5
|K.Williams
|35
|21.6
|112-206
|.544
|33-75
|12-26
|.462
|269
|7.7
|Joe
|35
|13.6
|79-173
|.457
|57-135
|31-39
|.795
|246
|7.0
|Wiggins
|33
|18.1
|78-159
|.491
|22-56
|30-37
|.811
|208
|6.3
|Bazley
|27
|16.3
|57-131
|.435
|14-38
|32-58
|.552
|160
|5.9
|Muscala
|33
|14.5
|65-152
|.428
|40-107
|24-30
|.800
|194
|5.9
|Omoruyi
|20
|12.4
|41-85
|.482
|8-29
|13-21
|.619
|103
|5.2
|Dieng
|14
|15.7
|25-59
|.424
|10-34
|1-4
|.250
|61
|4.4
|Waters
|17
|11.6
|24-61
|.393
|22-57
|5-7
|.714
|75
|4.4
|Jay.Williams
|12
|12.4
|17-42
|.405
|4-13
|6-10
|.600
|44
|3.7
|TEAM
|43
|243.5
|1859-3991
|.466
|516-1450
|793-997
|.795
|5027
|116.9
|OPPONENTS
|43
|243.5
|1785-3840
|.465
|546-1532
|888-1119
|.794
|5004
|116.4
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|31
|158
|189
|4.8
|219
|5.6
|107
|0
|66
|124
|43
|Giddey
|72
|231
|303
|8.0
|214
|5.6
|80
|0
|25
|116
|18
|Dort
|59
|115
|174
|4.1
|96
|2.3
|134
|0
|45
|61
|11
|Jal.Williams
|29
|119
|148
|3.8
|111
|2.8
|99
|0
|37
|61
|20
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Mann
|17
|74
|91
|2.4
|66
|1.7
|57
|0
|28
|38
|7
|Robinson-Earl
|51
|78
|129
|5.0
|25
|1.0
|49
|0
|19
|16
|11
|K.Williams
|64
|103
|167
|4.8
|51
|1.5
|69
|0
|23
|15
|9
|Joe
|10
|61
|71
|2.0
|39
|1.1
|51
|0
|21
|15
|3
|Wiggins
|34
|79
|113
|3.4
|49
|1.5
|53
|0
|15
|30
|5
|Bazley
|22
|74
|96
|3.6
|25
|.9
|30
|0
|16
|18
|27
|Muscala
|17
|86
|103
|3.1
|30
|.9
|59
|0
|9
|12
|18
|Omoruyi
|19
|27
|46
|2.3
|11
|.6
|42
|0
|13
|14
|0
|Dieng
|6
|34
|40
|2.9
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Waters
|7
|23
|30
|1.8
|14
|.8
|16
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Jay.Williams
|9
|35
|44
|3.7
|14
|1.2
|28
|0
|5
|7
|1
|TEAM
|492
|1409
|1901
|44.2
|1046
|24.3
|943
|0
|353
|580
|223
|OPPONENTS
|525
|1508
|2033
|47.3
|1076
|25.0
|861
|6
|331
|699
|228
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.