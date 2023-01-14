AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander3935.6397-788.50438-108366-401.913119830.7
Giddey3830.9254-534.47641-12048-59.81459715.7
Dort4230.2200-496.40375-223108-143.75558313.9
Jal.Williams3927.9190-364.52231-10255-74.74346611.9
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Mann3820.0128-324.39554-17619-27.7043298.7
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
K.Williams3521.6112-206.54433-7512-26.4622697.7
Joe3513.679-173.45757-13531-39.7952467.0
Wiggins3318.178-159.49122-5630-37.8112086.3
Bazley2716.357-131.43514-3832-58.5521605.9
Muscala3314.565-152.42840-10724-30.8001945.9
Omoruyi2012.441-85.4828-2913-21.6191035.2
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Waters1711.624-61.39322-575-7.714754.4
Jay.Williams1212.417-42.4054-136-10.600443.7
TEAM43243.51859-3991.466516-1450793-997.7955027116.9
OPPONENTS43243.51785-3840.465546-1532888-1119.7945004116.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander311581894.82195.610706612443
Giddey722313038.02145.68002511618
Dort591151744.1962.31340456111
Jal.Williams291191483.81112.8990376120
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Mann1774912.4661.757028387
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
K.Williams641031674.8511.569023159
Joe1061712.0391.151021153
Wiggins34791133.4491.553015305
Bazley2274963.625.9300161827
Muscala17861033.130.959091218
Omoruyi1927462.311.642013140
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Waters723301.814.8160655
Jay.Williams935443.7141.2280571
TEAM4921409190144.2104624.39430353580223
OPPONENTS5251508203347.3107625.08616331699228

