|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|57
|35.6
|588-1155
|.509
|50-146
|554-610
|.908
|1780
|31.2
|Giddey
|63
|30.8
|440-907
|.485
|59-183
|84-111
|.757
|1023
|16.2
|Dort
|61
|30.2
|284-717
|.396
|111-331
|165-213
|.775
|844
|13.8
|Jal.Williams
|62
|29.7
|330-635
|.520
|59-170
|114-147
|.776
|833
|13.4
|Joe
|60
|17.8
|176-385
|.457
|135-311
|54-66
|.818
|541
|9.0
|Saric
|12
|14.8
|38-68
|.559
|13-33
|19-22
|.864
|108
|9.0
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|K.Williams
|53
|22.8
|179-346
|.517
|50-134
|17-39
|.436
|425
|8.0
|Mann
|58
|18.2
|174-449
|.388
|74-235
|37-50
|.740
|459
|7.9
|Robinson-Earl
|34
|20.2
|95-209
|.455
|31-95
|31-38
|.816
|252
|7.4
|Wiggins
|56
|18.9
|147-295
|.498
|38-100
|44-55
|.800
|376
|6.7
|Muscala
|43
|14.5
|89-203
|.438
|56-142
|31-39
|.795
|265
|6.2
|Jay.Williams
|36
|17.9
|76-171
|.444
|31-75
|25-35
|.714
|208
|5.8
|Dieng
|25
|16.4
|56-128
|.438
|21-69
|10-17
|.588
|143
|5.7
|Bazley
|36
|15.4
|71-158
|.449
|18-45
|36-65
|.554
|196
|5.4
|Waters
|31
|12.1
|51-128
|.398
|44-118
|15-18
|.833
|161
|5.2
|Omoruyi
|23
|11.8
|44-94
|.468
|8-31
|17-28
|.607
|113
|4.9
|Sarr
|2
|11.0
|3-7
|.429
|0-3
|1-1
|1.000
|7
|3.5
|Butler
|2
|9.5
|2-4
|.500
|1-2
|0-0
|.000
|5
|2.5
|TEAM
|68
|242.6
|2950-6302
|.468
|837-2324
|1275-1587
|.803
|8012
|117.8
|OPPONENTS
|68
|242.6
|2831-6015
|.471
|881-2454
|1365-1744
|.783
|7908
|116.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|51
|221
|272
|4.8
|319
|5.6
|156
|0
|98
|164
|60
|Giddey
|125
|366
|491
|7.8
|388
|6.2
|126
|0
|48
|184
|27
|Dort
|92
|166
|258
|4.2
|134
|2.2
|198
|0
|63
|82
|19
|Jal.Williams
|64
|200
|264
|4.3
|199
|3.2
|157
|0
|84
|99
|32
|Joe
|19
|119
|138
|2.3
|70
|1.2
|82
|0
|36
|29
|6
|Saric
|9
|38
|47
|3.9
|12
|1.0
|21
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|K.Williams
|97
|164
|261
|4.9
|105
|2.0
|112
|0
|45
|32
|14
|Mann
|23
|111
|134
|2.3
|101
|1.7
|87
|0
|36
|54
|11
|Robinson-Earl
|63
|91
|154
|4.5
|34
|1.0
|57
|0
|21
|17
|11
|Wiggins
|59
|115
|174
|3.1
|72
|1.3
|88
|0
|30
|45
|12
|Muscala
|23
|112
|135
|3.1
|38
|.9
|70
|0
|11
|14
|19
|Jay.Williams
|30
|141
|171
|4.8
|53
|1.5
|79
|0
|17
|26
|10
|Dieng
|13
|66
|79
|3.2
|30
|1.2
|31
|0
|11
|15
|6
|Bazley
|29
|93
|122
|3.4
|32
|.9
|35
|0
|19
|22
|29
|Waters
|8
|48
|56
|1.8
|23
|.7
|32
|0
|11
|8
|8
|Omoruyi
|22
|30
|52
|2.3
|11
|.5
|46
|0
|14
|16
|0
|Sarr
|2
|3
|5
|2.5
|0
|.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Butler
|0
|1
|1
|.5
|4
|2.0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|0
|TEAM
|774
|2197
|2971
|43.7
|1687
|24.8
|1439
|0
|571
|864
|306
|OPPONENTS
|812
|2358
|3170
|46.6
|1752
|25.8
|1380
|6
|485
|1122
|384
