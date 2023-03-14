AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5735.6588-1155.50950-146554-610.908178031.2
Giddey6330.8440-907.48559-18384-111.757102316.2
Dort6130.2284-717.396111-331165-213.77584413.8
Jal.Williams6229.7330-635.52059-170114-147.77683313.4
Joe6017.8176-385.457135-31154-66.8185419.0
Saric1214.838-68.55913-3319-22.8641089.0
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
K.Williams5322.8179-346.51750-13417-39.4364258.0
Mann5818.2174-449.38874-23537-50.7404597.9
Robinson-Earl3420.295-209.45531-9531-38.8162527.4
Wiggins5618.9147-295.49838-10044-55.8003766.7
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Jay.Williams3617.976-171.44431-7525-35.7142085.8
Dieng2516.456-128.43821-6910-17.5881435.7
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Waters3112.151-128.39844-11815-18.8331615.2
Omoruyi2311.844-94.4688-3117-28.6071134.9
Sarr211.03-7.4290-31-11.00073.5
Butler29.52-4.5001-20-0.00052.5
TEAM68242.62950-6302.468837-23241275-1587.8038012117.8
OPPONENTS68242.62831-6015.471881-24541365-1744.7837908116.3
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander512212724.83195.615609816460
Giddey1253664917.83886.212604818427
Dort921662584.21342.21980638219
Jal.Williams642002644.31993.21570849932
Joe191191382.3701.282036296
Saric938473.9121.02104140
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
K.Williams971642614.91052.01120453214
Mann231111342.31011.7870365411
Robinson-Earl63911544.5341.0570211711
Wiggins591151743.1721.3880304512
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Jay.Williams301411714.8531.5790172610
Dieng1366793.2301.231011156
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Waters848561.823.73201188
Omoruyi2230522.311.546014160
Sarr2352.50.020001
Butler011.542.030320
TEAM7742197297143.7168724.814390571864306
OPPONENTS8122358317046.6175225.8138064851122384

