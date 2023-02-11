AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander5135.5525-1028.51147-133485-531.913158231.0
Giddey5030.9353-723.48849-15262-79.78581716.3
Dort4830.1232-562.41393-255122-162.75367914.1
Jal.Williams5129.0245-488.50243-13778-104.75061112.0
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
Joe4715.6125-265.47299-21637-45.8223868.2
Mann5018.6157-398.39465-21025-36.6944048.1
K.Williams4722.4154-296.52046-12014-32.4383687.8
Wiggins4418.7110-220.50031-7835-43.8142866.5
Muscala4314.589-203.43856-14231-39.7952656.2
Bazley3615.471-158.44918-4536-65.5541965.4
Jay.Williams2315.347-95.49516-3214-21.6671245.4
Omoruyi2212.043-91.4738-3014-23.6091084.9
Dieng1914.932-77.41613-452-5.400794.2
Waters2111.029-74.39225-685-7.714884.2
TEAM55242.72404-5095.472676-18401003-1253.8006487117.9
OPPONENTS55242.72308-4897.471704-19511107-1416.7826427116.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander431932364.62895.713608614655
Giddey992943937.92965.910703715224
Dort671332004.21082.31580506713
Jal.Williams431652084.11472.91300638028
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
Joe16871032.2511.165029206
Mann20951152.3791.6780334810
K.Williams861442304.9922.0920362412
Wiggins46971433.2611.473021368
Muscala231121353.138.9700111419
Bazley29931223.432.9350192229
Jay.Williams2077974.2331.44208153
Omoruyi2229512.311.545013160
Dieng841492.6261.42205126
Waters726331.616.8210656
TEAM6251776240143.7136624.811800456714271
OPPONENTS6691902257146.7140825.610906402888298

