AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander2635.6270-534.50625-78242-259.93480731.0
Giddey2530.9159-350.45425-7828-38.73737114.8
Dort2730.5131-327.40147-14768-89.76437714.0
Jal.Williams2426.4108-203.53218-6031-41.75626511.0
Pokusevski2522.288-197.44731-7914-23.6092218.8
Mann2520.484-219.38434-11812-19.6322148.6
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
K.Williams2120.459-112.52714-386-14.4291386.6
Wiggins2018.944-90.48913-3318-23.7831196.0
Bazley2116.947-108.43511-3118-35.5141235.9
Joe2110.339-84.46432-7213-15.8671235.9
Omoruyi1112.623-49.4697-207-11.636605.5
Muscala1812.434-75.45317-5012-16.750975.4
Waters513.88-23.3487-220-0.000234.6
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Jay.Williams67.75-14.3570-34-6.667142.3
TEAM28244.51209-2618.462320-939496-621.7993234115.5
OPPONENTS28244.51187-2547.466369-1014545-691.7893288117.4
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander22981204.61525.8660458726
Giddey421561987.91365.4510168012
Dort44781224.5642.489029419
Jal.Williams1363763.2622.6640153610
Pokusevski39921315.2471.9440133536
Mann1348612.4401.639020233
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
K.Williams3545803.8291.44001384
Wiggins1950693.4321.632012144
Bazley2062823.9221.0270121225
Joe336391.9221.021010102
Omoruyi913222.05.5280870
Muscala850583.215.8280278
Waters28102.02.450300
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Jay.Williams66122.05.870220
TEAM332917124944.667824.26020224385154
OPPONENTS3511007135848.569624.95512222458155

