AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander3035.9316-629.50232-91284-307.92594831.6
Giddey2831.0179-383.46728-8529-40.72541514.8
Dort3230.9151-377.40153-16886-114.75444113.8
Jal.Williams2927.3127-251.50620-7344-59.74631811.0
Pokusevski3022.5106-242.43837-10021-33.6362709.0
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
Mann2819.791-239.38139-13013-20.6502348.4
K.Williams2521.775-143.52419-5110-22.4551797.2
Joe2611.954-117.46243-9618-21.8571696.5
Wiggins2518.758-124.46817-4726-33.7881596.4
Omoruyi1512.834-72.4728-2813-19.684895.9
Bazley2216.347-108.43511-3118-35.5141235.6
Muscala2312.943-96.44824-6514-18.7781245.4
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Waters1012.512-33.36411-311-11.000363.6
Jay.Williams78.78-18.4441-54-6.667213.0
TEAM33244.51411-3065.460382-1111604-760.7953808115.4
OPPONENTS33244.51388-2985.465436-1194644-823.7833856116.8
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander241211454.81725.77905110130
Giddey491782278.11545.5570189213
Dort48901384.3772.41030325111
Jal.Williams19811003.4792.7750174911
Pokusevski451111565.2622.1570204140
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
Mann1554692.5431.542021264
K.Williams43611044.2401.648018114
Joe344471.8261.031014132
Wiggins2467913.6381.540014214
Omoruyi1525402.79.635012100
Bazley2063833.8221.0270121225
Muscala961703.021.93603712
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Waters312151.57.7100430
Jay.Williams610162.371.0100320
TEAM3801090147044.580224.37110263462171
OPPONENTS4081182159048.281924.86603267538177

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you