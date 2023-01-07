AVG3-Pnt.
PlayerGMINFGM-FGAPCTFGM-FGAFTM-FTAPCTPTSAVG
Gilgeous-Alexander3535.6360-723.49835-101326-357.913108130.9
Giddey3430.8224-472.47537-10639-50.78052415.4
Dort3830.1184-446.41369-200102-133.76753914.2
Jal.Williams3527.7164-321.51127-9253-71.74640811.7
Mann3420.7117-305.38451-16717-25.6803028.9
Pokusevski3121.8107-243.44038-10121-33.6362738.8
Robinson-Earl2621.185-174.48929-7622-28.7862218.5
K.Williams3121.594-175.53726-6212-24.5002267.3
Joe3213.474-157.47155-12425-32.7812287.1
Wiggins3018.471-145.49020-5128-35.8001906.3
Muscala2914.257-134.42534-9123-28.8211715.9
Bazley2516.252-119.43713-3423-47.4891405.6
Omoruyi1811.836-76.4748-2913-21.619935.2
Dieng1415.725-59.42410-341-4.250614.4
Waters1311.116-43.37215-412-3.667493.8
Jay.Williams1111.912-35.3433-126-10.600333.0
TEAM39243.81678-3627.463470-1321713-901.7914539116.4
OPPONENTS39243.81646-3515.468499-1386768-986.7794559116.9
REBOUNDREBAST
PlayerOFFDEFTOTAVG.ASTAVG.PFDQSTLTOBLK
Gilgeous-Alexander301371674.81985.79505711237
Giddey622072697.91855.46702410315
Dort531051584.2882.31220425811
Jal.Williams251061313.7972.8900325715
Mann1771882.6611.850026347
Pokusevski451121575.1622.0570204141
Robinson-Earl51781295.0251.0490191611
K.Williams56851414.5471.566020148
Joe952611.9351.144019142
Wiggins30761063.5431.445015284
Muscala1377903.127.95108916
Bazley2167883.523.9290121726
Omoruyi1625412.39.538013140
Dieng634402.9201.4120574
Waters514191.510.8110432
Jay.Williams930393.5121.1230561
TEAM4481276172444.294224.28490321533200
OPPONENTS4851387187248.097725.17775307635215

