|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|35
|35.6
|360-723
|.498
|35-101
|326-357
|.913
|1081
|30.9
|Giddey
|34
|30.8
|224-472
|.475
|37-106
|39-50
|.780
|524
|15.4
|Dort
|38
|30.1
|184-446
|.413
|69-200
|102-133
|.767
|539
|14.2
|Jal.Williams
|35
|27.7
|164-321
|.511
|27-92
|53-71
|.746
|408
|11.7
|Mann
|34
|20.7
|117-305
|.384
|51-167
|17-25
|.680
|302
|8.9
|Pokusevski
|31
|21.8
|107-243
|.440
|38-101
|21-33
|.636
|273
|8.8
|Robinson-Earl
|26
|21.1
|85-174
|.489
|29-76
|22-28
|.786
|221
|8.5
|K.Williams
|31
|21.5
|94-175
|.537
|26-62
|12-24
|.500
|226
|7.3
|Joe
|32
|13.4
|74-157
|.471
|55-124
|25-32
|.781
|228
|7.1
|Wiggins
|30
|18.4
|71-145
|.490
|20-51
|28-35
|.800
|190
|6.3
|Muscala
|29
|14.2
|57-134
|.425
|34-91
|23-28
|.821
|171
|5.9
|Bazley
|25
|16.2
|52-119
|.437
|13-34
|23-47
|.489
|140
|5.6
|Omoruyi
|18
|11.8
|36-76
|.474
|8-29
|13-21
|.619
|93
|5.2
|Dieng
|14
|15.7
|25-59
|.424
|10-34
|1-4
|.250
|61
|4.4
|Waters
|13
|11.1
|16-43
|.372
|15-41
|2-3
|.667
|49
|3.8
|Jay.Williams
|11
|11.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-12
|6-10
|.600
|33
|3.0
|TEAM
|39
|243.8
|1678-3627
|.463
|470-1321
|713-901
|.791
|4539
|116.4
|OPPONENTS
|39
|243.8
|1646-3515
|.468
|499-1386
|768-986
|.779
|4559
|116.9
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Gilgeous-Alexander
|30
|137
|167
|4.8
|198
|5.7
|95
|0
|57
|112
|37
|Giddey
|62
|207
|269
|7.9
|185
|5.4
|67
|0
|24
|103
|15
|Dort
|53
|105
|158
|4.2
|88
|2.3
|122
|0
|42
|58
|11
|Jal.Williams
|25
|106
|131
|3.7
|97
|2.8
|90
|0
|32
|57
|15
|Mann
|17
|71
|88
|2.6
|61
|1.8
|50
|0
|26
|34
|7
|Pokusevski
|45
|112
|157
|5.1
|62
|2.0
|57
|0
|20
|41
|41
|Robinson-Earl
|51
|78
|129
|5.0
|25
|1.0
|49
|0
|19
|16
|11
|K.Williams
|56
|85
|141
|4.5
|47
|1.5
|66
|0
|20
|14
|8
|Joe
|9
|52
|61
|1.9
|35
|1.1
|44
|0
|19
|14
|2
|Wiggins
|30
|76
|106
|3.5
|43
|1.4
|45
|0
|15
|28
|4
|Muscala
|13
|77
|90
|3.1
|27
|.9
|51
|0
|8
|9
|16
|Bazley
|21
|67
|88
|3.5
|23
|.9
|29
|0
|12
|17
|26
|Omoruyi
|16
|25
|41
|2.3
|9
|.5
|38
|0
|13
|14
|0
|Dieng
|6
|34
|40
|2.9
|20
|1.4
|12
|0
|5
|7
|4
|Waters
|5
|14
|19
|1.5
|10
|.8
|11
|0
|4
|3
|2
|Jay.Williams
|9
|30
|39
|3.5
|12
|1.1
|23
|0
|5
|6
|1
|TEAM
|448
|1276
|1724
|44.2
|942
|24.2
|849
|0
|321
|533
|200
|OPPONENTS
|485
|1387
|1872
|48.0
|977
|25.1
|777
|5
|307
|635
|215
