|Class 6A Division I
1. Jenks (5-1) beat Norman 49-21.
2. Union (5-1) beat Mustang 48-10.
3. Owasso (5-1) beat Edmond North 41-3.
4. Moore (5-1) lost to Norman North 29-6.
5. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) beat Yukon 27-20.
|6A Division II
1. Bixby (6-0) beat Choctaw 70-7.
2. Choctaw (4-2) lost to Bixby 70-7.
3. B.T. Washington (5-1) beat Sand Springs 37-32.
4. Sand Springs (5-1) lost to B.T. Washington 37-32.
5. Del City (4-1) beat Midwest City 27-6.
|Class 5A
1. Collinsville (6-0) beat Claremore 27-3.
1. McAlester (6-0) beat Durant 56-20.
3. Coweta (6-0) beat East Central 57-0.
4. Lawton Mac (6-0) beat Southeast 61-13.
5. Ardmore (6-0) beat Duncan 28-21.
6. Carl Albert (4-2) beat Bishop McGuinness 35-34, OT.
7. McGuinness (3-3)lost to Carl Albert 35-34, OT.
8. Guthrie (5-1) beat Woodward 34-13.
9. Pryor (5-1) beat Nathan Hale 66-14.
10. Noble (5-1) beat Altus 42-7.
|Class 4A
1. Tuttle (6-0) beat Harrah 49-13.
2. Poteau (5-1) beat Sallisaw 52-0.
3. Clinton (Clinton (5-1) beat Cache 51-7.
4. Cushing Cushing (5-1) beat Tecumseh 49-6.
5. Grove (6-0) beat Bristow 34-28.
6. Bethany (5-1) beat Elgin 45-7.
7. Blanchard (5-1) beat Classen SAS at NE 48-20.
8. Bristow (4-2) lost to Grove 34-28.
9. Wagoner (4-2) beat Catoosa 56-0.
10. Broken Bow (5-1) beat Muldrow 49-0.
|Class 3A
1. Holland Hall (6-0) beat Vinita 48-12.
2. Lincoln Christian (7-0) beat Westville 56-14.
3. Heritage Hall (6-0) beat Bridge Creek 49-30.
4. Seminole (6-0) beat Checotah 39-35.
5. Kingfisher (5-1) beat McCloud 28-6.
6. Stigler (5-1) did not play.
7. Berryhill (5-1) beat Jay 38-0.
8. Verdigris (5-1) beat Inola 46-6.
9. Plainview (4-2) beat Madill 42-7.
10. Madill (4-2) lost to Plainview 42-7.
Class 2A
1. Washington (6-0) beat Community Christian 13-10.
2. Metro Christian (4-2) lost to Beggs 24-22.
3. Marlow (6-0) beat Coalgate 42-7.
4. Beggs Beggs (5-1) beat Metro Christian 24-22.
5. Oklahoma Christian (6-0) beat Newkirk 49-8.
6. Jones (Jones (3-3) lost to Crossing Christian 38-29.
7. Vian (5-1) beat Cascia Hall 5-28.
8. Prague (6-0) beat Kellyville 40-0.
9. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) beat Sequpyah Claremore 63-0.
10. Eufaula (5-1) beat Atoka 49-0.
|Class 1A
1. Ringling (6-0) beat Ruch Springs 58-0.
2. Cashion (6-1) beat Hinton 12-0.
3. Gore (6-0) beat Colorado 35-26.
4. Hooker (6-0) beat Thomas Fay Custer 54-14.
5. Mooreland (5-0) beat Texhoma 22-14.
6. Okemah (6-0) beat Wewoka 36-26.
7. Wayne (6-0) beat Healdton 25-0.
8. Pawhuska (4-2) beat Quapaw 576.
9. Hominy (6-1) beat Chouteau-Mazie 46-12.
10. Tonkawa (5-1) beat Watonga 26-18.
|Class B
1. Shattuck (5-0) beat Turpin 54-20.
2. Dewar (7-0) beat Porum 86-6.
3. Laverne (4-0) beat Balko-Forgan 36-28.
4. Davenport (6-0) beat Foyil 48-0.
5. Balko-Forgan (5-1) lost to Laverne 36-28.
|Class C
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) beat Temple 54-0.
2. Timberlake (6-0) beat DCLA-Billings (C) by 48-0.
3. Tyrone (4-1) beat Geary by fofeit.
4. Waynoka (5-1) beat Sharon Mutual 46-0.
5. Sasakwa (5-0) beat Bowlegs 74-26.