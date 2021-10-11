Class 6A Division I

1. Jenks (5-1) beat Norman 49-21.

2. Union (5-1) beat Mustang 48-10.

3. Owasso (5-1) beat Edmond North 41-3.

4. Moore (5-1) lost to Norman North 29-6.

5. Edmond Santa Fe (4-2) beat Yukon 27-20.

6A Division II

1. Bixby (6-0) beat Choctaw 70-7.

2. Choctaw (4-2) lost to Bixby 70-7.

3. B.T. Washington (5-1) beat Sand Springs 37-32.

4. Sand Springs (5-1) lost to B.T. Washington 37-32.

5. Del City (4-1) beat Midwest City 27-6.

Class 5A

1. Collinsville (6-0) beat Claremore 27-3.

1. McAlester (6-0) beat Durant 56-20.

3. Coweta (6-0) beat East Central 57-0.

4. Lawton Mac (6-0) beat Southeast 61-13.

5. Ardmore (6-0) beat Duncan 28-21.

6. Carl Albert (4-2) beat Bishop McGuinness 35-34, OT.

7. McGuinness (3-3)lost to Carl Albert 35-34, OT.

8. Guthrie (5-1) beat Woodward 34-13.

9. Pryor (5-1) beat Nathan Hale 66-14.

10. Noble (5-1) beat Altus 42-7.

Class 4A

1. Tuttle (6-0) beat Harrah 49-13.

2. Poteau (5-1) beat Sallisaw 52-0.

3. Clinton (Clinton (5-1) beat Cache 51-7.

4. Cushing Cushing (5-1) beat Tecumseh 49-6.

5. Grove (6-0) beat Bristow 34-28.

6. Bethany (5-1) beat Elgin 45-7.

7. Blanchard (5-1) beat Classen SAS at NE 48-20.

8. Bristow (4-2) lost to Grove 34-28.

9. Wagoner (4-2) beat Catoosa 56-0.

10. Broken Bow (5-1) beat Muldrow 49-0.

Class 3A

1. Holland Hall (6-0) beat Vinita 48-12.

2. Lincoln Christian (7-0) beat Westville 56-14.

3. Heritage Hall (6-0) beat Bridge Creek 49-30.

4. Seminole (6-0) beat Checotah 39-35.

5. Kingfisher (5-1) beat McCloud 28-6.

6. Stigler (5-1) did not play.

7. Berryhill (5-1) beat Jay 38-0.

8. Verdigris (5-1) beat Inola 46-6.

9. Plainview (4-2) beat Madill 42-7.

10. Madill (4-2) lost to Plainview 42-7.

Class 2A

1. Washington (6-0) beat Community Christian 13-10.

2. Metro Christian (4-2) lost to Beggs 24-22.

3. Marlow (6-0) beat Coalgate 42-7.

4. Beggs Beggs (5-1) beat Metro Christian 24-22.

5. Oklahoma Christian (6-0) beat Newkirk 49-8.

6. Jones (Jones (3-3) lost to Crossing Christian 38-29.

7. Vian (5-1) beat Cascia Hall 5-28.

8. Prague (6-0) beat Kellyville 40-0.

9. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) beat Sequpyah Claremore 63-0.

10. Eufaula (5-1) beat Atoka 49-0.

Class 1A

1. Ringling (6-0) beat Ruch Springs 58-0.

2. Cashion (6-1) beat Hinton 12-0.

3. Gore (6-0) beat Colorado 35-26.

4. Hooker (6-0) beat Thomas Fay Custer 54-14.

5. Mooreland (5-0) beat Texhoma 22-14.

6. Okemah (6-0) beat Wewoka 36-26.

7. Wayne (6-0) beat Healdton 25-0.

8. Pawhuska (4-2) beat Quapaw 576.

9. Hominy (6-1) beat Chouteau-Mazie 46-12.

10. Tonkawa (5-1) beat Watonga 26-18.

Class B

1. Shattuck (5-0) beat Turpin 54-20.

2. Dewar (7-0) beat Porum 86-6.

3. Laverne (4-0) beat Balko-Forgan 36-28.

4. Davenport (6-0) beat Foyil 48-0.

5. Balko-Forgan (5-1) lost to Laverne 36-28.

Class C

1. Mountain View-Gotebo (6-0) beat Temple 54-0.

2. Timberlake (6-0) beat DCLA-Billings (C) by 48-0.

3. Tyrone (4-1) beat Geary by fofeit.

4. Waynoka (5-1) beat Sharon Mutual 46-0.

5. Sasakwa (5-0) beat Bowlegs 74-26.

