Class 6A Division

1. Union (2-1) lost to Jenks 22-0.

2. Owasso (3-0) beat Broken Arrow 42-3.

3. Jenks (2-1) beat Union 22-0.

4. Broken Arrow (1-3) lost to Owasso 42-3.

5. Mustang (1-1) lost to Stillwater 32-28.

Class 6A Division II

1. Bixby (2-0) did not play.

2. Choctaw (2-1) lost to Dallas Jesuit 36-29.

3. Stillwater (2-0) beat Mustang 32-28.

4. B.T. Washington (2-0) did not play.

5. Sand Springs (2-0) did not play.

Class 5A

1. McAlester (3-0) beat Ada 42-14.

2. Collinsville (2-0) beat Skiatook 43-7.

3. Coweta (3-0) beat Frontenac 42-6.

4. Carl Albert (1-2) lost to Del City 52-20.

5. McGuinness (1-1) beat Bishop Kelley 49-6.

6. Guthrie (3-0) beat Duncan 41-7.

7. Lawton Mac (2-0) beat Ada 42-14.

8. Ardmore (2-0) beat Shawnee 42-14.

9. Bishop Kelley (0-3) lost to McGuinness 49-6.

10. El Reno (0-2) did not play.

Class 4A

1. Clinton (1-1) lost to Heritage Hall 39-24.

2. Tuttle (3-0) beat Newcastle 35-7.

3. Cushing (2-0) beat Perkins-Tryon 48-14.

4. Poteau (2-1) beat Alma 35-12.

5. Wagoner (1-1) beat Tahlequah 21-7.

6. Bethany (2-1) lost to Woodward 17-12.

7. Hilldale (2-0) beat Checotah 45-0.

(tie) Weatherford (1-0) did not play.

9. Cache (2-1) lost to Plainview 42-28.

10. Blanchard (1-1) beat Elgin 35-7.

Class 3A

1. Holland Hall (2-0) did not play.

2. Lincoln Christian (3-0) beat Vian 49-13.

3. Heritage Hall (2-0) beat Clinton 39-24.

4. Verdigris (2-0) beat Miami 56-0.

5. Kingfisher (1-1) did not play.

6. Kingston (2-0) beat Hugo 27-6.

7. Plainview (1-2) beat Cache 42-28.

8. Perkins-Tryon (2-1) lost to Cushing 48-14.

9. Stigler (3-0) beat Blackwell 41-0.

10. Berryhill (2-0) beat Cascia Hall 35-7.

Class 2A

1. Metro Christian (2-0) did not play.

2. Washington (3-0) beat Lindsay 55-12.

3. Beggs (1-1) did not play.

4. Marlow (2-0) beat Andarko 58-6.

5. Jones (1-2) beat Luther 50-12.

6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) beat Crossings 9-0.

7. Chandler (1-1) lost to Bristow 36-26.

8. Vian (2-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 49-13.

9. Millwood (1-1) beat Douglass 27-7.

10. Eufaula (1-1) beat Owasso JV 30-14.

Class 1A

1. Cashion (2-1) beat Minco 48-6.

2. Ringling (2-0) beat Dickson 76-12.

3.Pawhuska (1-1) did not play.

4. Gore (2-0) beat Mounds 48-16.

5. Tonkawa (1-1) lost to Perry 13-12.

6. Hooker (2-0) did not play.

(tie) Morrison (0-2) lost to Kiefer 16-14.

8. Pawnee (0-3) lost to Okemah 40-30.

9. Mooreland (1-0) did not play.

10. Wewoka (1-1) lost to Okmulgee 42-18.

Class B

1. Laverne (2-0) beat Waurika 58-18.

2. Shattuck (2-0) beat Destiny Christian 44-14.

3. Dewar (3-0) did not play.

4. Davenport (2-0) beat Wetumka 50-8.

5. Regent Prep (1-1) beat Southwest Covenant 45-0.

Class C

1. Timberlake (3-0) beat Waukomis 54-6.

2. Mountain View-Gotebo (2-0) beat Cyril 56-6.

3. Tyrone (1-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 62-30.

4. Waynoka (2-0) did not play.

(tie) Buffalo (1-1) beat Pond Creek Hunter 32-24.

