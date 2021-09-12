|Class 6A Division
1. Union (2-1) lost to Jenks 22-0.
2. Owasso (3-0) beat Broken Arrow 42-3.
3. Jenks (2-1) beat Union 22-0.
4. Broken Arrow (1-3) lost to Owasso 42-3.
5. Mustang (1-1) lost to Stillwater 32-28.
|Class 6A Division II
1. Bixby (2-0) did not play.
2. Choctaw (2-1) lost to Dallas Jesuit 36-29.
3. Stillwater (2-0) beat Mustang 32-28.
4. B.T. Washington (2-0) did not play.
5. Sand Springs (2-0) did not play.
|Class 5A
1. McAlester (3-0) beat Ada 42-14.
2. Collinsville (2-0) beat Skiatook 43-7.
3. Coweta (3-0) beat Frontenac 42-6.
4. Carl Albert (1-2) lost to Del City 52-20.
5. McGuinness (1-1) beat Bishop Kelley 49-6.
6. Guthrie (3-0) beat Duncan 41-7.
7. Lawton Mac (2-0) beat Ada 42-14.
8. Ardmore (2-0) beat Shawnee 42-14.
9. Bishop Kelley (0-3) lost to McGuinness 49-6.
10. El Reno (0-2) did not play.
|Class 4A
1. Clinton (1-1) lost to Heritage Hall 39-24.
2. Tuttle (3-0) beat Newcastle 35-7.
3. Cushing (2-0) beat Perkins-Tryon 48-14.
4. Poteau (2-1) beat Alma 35-12.
5. Wagoner (1-1) beat Tahlequah 21-7.
6. Bethany (2-1) lost to Woodward 17-12.
7. Hilldale (2-0) beat Checotah 45-0.
(tie) Weatherford (1-0) did not play.
9. Cache (2-1) lost to Plainview 42-28.
10. Blanchard (1-1) beat Elgin 35-7.
|Class 3A
1. Holland Hall (2-0) did not play.
2. Lincoln Christian (3-0) beat Vian 49-13.
3. Heritage Hall (2-0) beat Clinton 39-24.
4. Verdigris (2-0) beat Miami 56-0.
5. Kingfisher (1-1) did not play.
6. Kingston (2-0) beat Hugo 27-6.
7. Plainview (1-2) beat Cache 42-28.
8. Perkins-Tryon (2-1) lost to Cushing 48-14.
9. Stigler (3-0) beat Blackwell 41-0.
10. Berryhill (2-0) beat Cascia Hall 35-7.
|Class 2A
1. Metro Christian (2-0) did not play.
2. Washington (3-0) beat Lindsay 55-12.
3. Beggs (1-1) did not play.
4. Marlow (2-0) beat Andarko 58-6.
5. Jones (1-2) beat Luther 50-12.
6. Oklahoma Christian (3-0) beat Crossings 9-0.
7. Chandler (1-1) lost to Bristow 36-26.
8. Vian (2-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 49-13.
9. Millwood (1-1) beat Douglass 27-7.
10. Eufaula (1-1) beat Owasso JV 30-14.
|Class 1A
1. Cashion (2-1) beat Minco 48-6.
2. Ringling (2-0) beat Dickson 76-12.
3.Pawhuska (1-1) did not play.
4. Gore (2-0) beat Mounds 48-16.
5. Tonkawa (1-1) lost to Perry 13-12.
6. Hooker (2-0) did not play.
(tie) Morrison (0-2) lost to Kiefer 16-14.
8. Pawnee (0-3) lost to Okemah 40-30.
9. Mooreland (1-0) did not play.
10. Wewoka (1-1) lost to Okmulgee 42-18.
|Class B
1. Laverne (2-0) beat Waurika 58-18.
2. Shattuck (2-0) beat Destiny Christian 44-14.
3. Dewar (3-0) did not play.
4. Davenport (2-0) beat Wetumka 50-8.
5. Regent Prep (1-1) beat Southwest Covenant 45-0.
Class C
1. Timberlake (3-0) beat Waukomis 54-6.
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (2-0) beat Cyril 56-6.
3. Tyrone (1-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 62-30.
4. Waynoka (2-0) did not play.
(tie) Buffalo (1-1) beat Pond Creek Hunter 32-24.