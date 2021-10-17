Class 6A Division I
1. Jenks (6-1) beat Edmond Santa Fe 35-14.
2. Union (6-1) beat Moore 56-14.
3. Owasso (6-1) beat Southmoore 57-8.
4. Edmond Santa Fe (4-3) lost to Jenks 35-14.
5. Broken Arrow (4-3) beat Yukon 45-14.
Class 6A Division II
1. Bixby (7-0) beat Sand Springs 58-14.
2. B.T. Washington (6-1) beat Putnam City West 62-6.
3. Del City (6-1) beat Putnam City North 20-14, OT.
4. Choctaw (5-2) beat Muskogee 49-32.
5. Sand Springs (5-2) lost to Bixby 58-14.
Class 5A
1. Collinsville (7-0) beat Glenpool 49-14.
2. McAlester (7-0) beat Coweta 33-2.
3. Coweta (6-1) lost to McAlester 33-2.
4. Lawton Mac (7-0) beat Noble 47-37.
5. Carl Albert (5-1) 7-0) beat
7. Guthrie (6-1) beat Guymon 62-12.
8. Noble (5-2) lost to Lawton Mac 47-37.
9. McGuinness (3-3) did not report.
10. Pryor (6-1) beat Memorial 38-0.
Class 4A
1. Tuttle (7-0) beat Classen Sas at NE 56-8.
2. Poteau (6-1) beat Stillwell 40-6.
3. Clinton (6-1) beat Elgin 47-6.
4. Cushing (6-1) beat John Marshall 49-22.
5. Grove (7-0) beat Skiatook 48-0.
6. Bethany (6-1) beat Newcastle 28-20.
7. Blanchard (6-1) beat Tecumseh 32-7.
8. Wagoner (5-2) beat Miami 55-16.
9. Bristow (5-2) beat Cleveland 43-0.
10. Broken Bow (6-1) beat Mclain 44-0.
Class 3A
1. Holland Hall (7-0) beat Berryhill 37-12.
2. Lincoln Christian (8-0) beat Seminole 35-7.
3. Heritage Hall (7-0) beat Douglass 57-14.
4. Seminole (6-1) lost to Lincoln Christian 35-7.
5. Kingfisher (5-2) lost to Perkins-Tryon 49-16.
6. Stigler (6-1) beat Sequoyah 67-6.
7. Berryhill (5-2) lost to Holland Hall 37-12.
8. Verdigris (6-1) beat Central 56-34.
9. Plainview (4-3) lost to Lone Grove 42-34.
10. Sulphur (5-2) beat Kingston 34-19.
(tie) Madill (4-3) lost to Pauls Valley 10-7.
Class 2A
1. Washington (7-0) beat Lexington 57-2.
2. Marlow (7-0) beat Davis 35-6.
3. Beggs (6-1) beat Morris 82-6.
4. Oklahoma Christian (7-0) beat Luther 58-29.
5. Metro Christian (4-3) lost to Victory Christian 62-7.
6. Prague (6-1) lost to Crossings Christian 37-22.
(tie) Vian (6-1) beat Pocola 37-0.
8. Rejoice Christian School (6-1) forfeit.
9. Eufaula (6-1) beat Wilburton 55-0.
10. Victory Christian (5-2) beat Metro Christian 62-7.
Class 1A
1. Ringling (7-0) beat Healdton 57-0.
2. Gore (7-0) beat Porter Consolidated 74-14.
3. Cashion (6-1) did not play.
4. Hooker (7-0) beat Burns Flat-Dill City 35-34.
5. Okemah (7-0) beat Savanna 50-7.
6. Mooreland (6-0) beat Merritt 28-26.
7. Wayne (7-0) beat Dibble 51-0.
8. Tonkawa (6-1) beat Oklahoma Christian Academy 47-12.
9. Pawhuska (5-2) beat Oklahoma Union 44-0.
10. Hominy (6-2) lost to Morrison 34-28.
Class B
1. Shattuck (5-1) lost to Balko-Forgan 40-12.
2. Laverne (5-0) beat Seiling 52-16.
3. Dewar (8-0) beat Webbers Falls 63-14.
4. Davenport (7-0) beat Depew 50-0.
5. Velma-Alma (7-0) beat Alex 64-28.
Class C
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (7-0) beat Grandfield 63-0.
2. Timberlake (7-0) beat Medford 50-0.
3. Tyrone (5-1) beat Corn Bible 46-0.
4. Waynoka (6-1) beat Geary 46-0.
5. Sasakwa (5-1) lost to Maud 52-6.

