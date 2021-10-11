Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 11. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Jenks (11)(5-1)551
2. Union(5-1)442
3. Owasso(5-1)333
4. Edmond Santa Fe(4-2)165
5. Broken Arrow(3-3)7NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 6. Norman North 4.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(6-0)551
2. B.T. Washington(5-1)383
3. Del City(4-1)285
4. Choctaw(4-2)252
5. Sand Springs(5-1)144

Others receiving votes: Stillwater 3. Deer Creek-Edmond 2.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Collinsville (5)(6-0)1031
2. McAlester (4)(6-0)1002
3. Coweta (2)(6-0)943
4. Lawton Mac(6-0)724
5. Carl Albert(5-1)596
6. Ardmore(6-0)565
7. Guthrie(5-1)378
8. Noble(5-1)3010
9. McGuinness(3-3)277
10. Pryor(5-1)199

Others receiving votes: Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 2. Sapulpa 1. Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (10)(6-0)1091
2. Poteau(5-1)912
3. Clinton(5-1)863
4. Cushing(5-1)794
5. Grove (1)(6-0)735
6. Bethany(5-1)506
7. Blanchard(5-1)397
8. Wagoner(4-2)269
9. Bristow(4-2)248
10. Broken Bow(5-1)2210

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Hilldale 1. Elk City 1.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Holland Hall (10)(6-0)1081
2. Lincoln Christian (1)(7-0)992
3. Heritage Hall(6-0)833
4. Seminole(6-0)724
5. Kingfisher(5-1)565
6. Stigler(5-1)496
7. Berryhill(5-1)457
8. Verdigris(5-1)368
9. Plainview(4-2)309
10. Sulphur(4-2)7NR
(tie) Madill(4-2)710

Others receiving votes: Kingston 6. Westville 4. Perkins-Tryon 2. Vinita 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (9)(6-0)1061
2. Marlow (1)(6-0)943
3. Beggs (1)(5-1)854
4. Oklahoma Christian(6-0)705
5. Metro Christian(4-2)612
6. Prague(6-0)458
(tie) Vian(5-1)457
8. Rejoice Christian School(6-1)359
9. Eufaula(5-1)3010
10. Victory Christian(4-2)12NR

Others receiving votes: Jones 9. Kiefer 5. Bethel 3. Cascia Hall 1. Perry 1. Pocola 1.Crossings Christian Academy 1. Community Christian 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (11)(6-0)1101
2. Gore(6-0)913
3. Cashion(6-1)852
4. Hooker(6-0)714
5. Okemah(6-0)616
6. Mooreland(5-0)565
7. Wayne(6-0)407
8. Tonkawa(5-1)2510
9. Pawhuska(4-2)238
10. Hominy(6-1)219

Others receiving votes: Fairview 15. Morrison 4. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Shattuck (4)(5-0)441
2. Laverne (4)(4-0)433
3. Dewar (3)(7-0)412
4. Davenport(6-0)264
5. Velma-Alma(6-0)5NR

Others receiving votes: Balko-Forgan 4. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1. Regent Prep 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9)(6-0)531
2. Timberlake (2)(6-0)462
3. Tyrone(4-1)293
4. Waynoka(5-1)214
5. Sasakwa(5-0)105

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 5. Maysville 1.

