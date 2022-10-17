Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 17. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (11)(7-0)551
2. Union(7-0)402
3. Norman North(5-2)264
4. Mustang(5-2)233
5. Jenks(5-2)175

Others receiving votes: Broken Arrow 3. Enid 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (10)(7-0)541
2. Choctaw(6-1)402
3. Muskogee (1)(7-0)353
4. Deer Creek-Edmond(6-1)244
5. B.T. Washington(4-3)11NR

Others receiving votes: Lawton 1.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Coweta (11)(7-0)1101
2. Del City(6-1)863
3. McAlester(6-1)784
4. Collinsville(7-0)685
5. McGuinness(6-1)662
6. Grove(7-0)596
(tie) Carl Albert(6-2)59T9
8. Guthrie(6-1)397
9. Midwest City(5-2)18NR
10. Piedmont(5-2)11NR

Others receiving votes: Lawton Mac 7. Elgin 3. Bishop Kelley 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (11)(7-0)1101
2. Elk City(6-1)873
3. Broken Bow(6-1)767
4. Bethany(6-1)74T4
5. Poteau(5-2)652
6. Blanchard(5-2)566
7. Tuttle(5-2)53T4
8. Newcastle(6-1)339
9. Wagoner(4-3)278
10. Hilldale(5-2)9NR

Others receiving votes: Chickasha 8. Ada 7.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Metro Christian (9)(7-0)1081
2. Lincoln Christian (1)(6-1)962
3. Heritage Hall (1)(6-1)853
4. Verdigris(6-1)736
5. Perkins-Tryon(5-2)457
6. Muldrow(7-1)4410
7. Cascia Hall(5-2)434
8. Stigler(6-1)425
9. Bristow(5-2)308
10. Plainview(5-2)149

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 9. Marlow 9. Berryhill 7.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (9)(7-0)1071
2. Rejoice Christian School (2)(7-0)1002
3. Millwood(6-1)813
4. Eufaula(7-1)575
5. Prague(7-0)528
6. Vian(5-2)516
7. Sequoyah-Claremore(6-1)447
8. Vinita(6-1)414
9. Kiefer(7-0)25NR
10. Beggs(5-2)1610

Others receiving votes: Davis 13. Oklahoma Christian 11. Jones 3. Chandler 2. Pawhuska 2.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (8)(7-0)1021
2. Gore (2)(7-0)962
3. Fairview(7-0)853
4. Tonkawa(7-0)774
5. Hominy (1)(7-0)625
6. Colcord(7-0)516
7. Crescent(6-0)447
8. Burns Flat-Dill City(7-0)348
9. Walters(7-0)259
10. Christian Heritage Academy(6-2)11NR

Others receiving votes: Minco 5. Quapaw 4. Woodland 4. Wynnewood 4. Boone-Apache 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (8)(7-0)511
2. Laverne(6-1)372
3. Seiling(6-1)273
4. Dewar (2)(6-0)264
5. Turpin (1)(7-0)13NR

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 7. Covington-Douglas 3. Balko-Forgan 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (6)(7-0)501
2. Waynoka (5)(7-0)492
3. Maud(7-0)283
4. Timberlake(6-1)264
5. Wesleyan Christian(6-1)125

Others receiving votes: none.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

