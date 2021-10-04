Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Jenks (11)(4-1)591
2. Union(4-1)422
3. Owasso(4-1)343
4. Moore (1)(5-0)284
5. Edmond Santa Fe(3-2)6NR

Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Broken Arrow 4. Edmond North 1. Putnam City 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (12)(5-0)601
2. Choctaw(4-1)472
3. B.T. Washington(4-1)324
4. Sand Springs(5-0)235
5. Del City(4-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: 11, Stillwater 4. 12, Deer Creek-Edmond 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Collinsville (4)(5-0)1122
1. McAlester (7)(5-0)1121
3. Coweta (1)(5-0)993
4. Lawton Mac(5-0)785
5. Ardmore(5-0)696
6. Carl Albert(3-2)538
7. McGuinness(4-0)437
8. Guthrie(4-1)394
9. Pryor(4-1)2310
10. Noble(4-1)19NR

Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 7. Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 1. Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (11)(5-0)1191
2. Poteau (1)(4-1)1022
3. Clinton(4-1)924
4. Cushing(4-1)913
5. Grove(5-0)736
6. Bethany(4-1)537
7. Blanchard(4-1)389
8. Bristow(4-1)31NR
9. Wagoner(3-2)265
10. Broken Bow(4-1)13NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 7. Weatherford 5. Hilldale 4. Harrah 3. Elk City 3.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Holland Hall (9)(4-0)1071
2. Lincoln Christian (2)(5-0)1012
3. Heritage Hall(4-0)883
4. Seminole(5-0)665
5. Kingfisher(3-1)596
6. Stigler(4-1)517
7. Berryhill(4-1)4810
8. Verdigris(4-0)414
9. Plainview(2-2)269
10. Madill(4-0)78

Others receiving votes: Westville 4.Vinita 3. Sulphur 3. Perkins-Tryon 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (7)(4-0)1041
2. Metro Christian (3)(3-1)982
3. Marlow (1)(4-0)873
4. Beggs(3-1)664
5. Oklahoma Christian(4-0)635
6. Jones(2-2)466
7. Vian(3-1)408
8. Prague(4-0)2710
9. Rejoice Christian School(3-1)239
10. Eufaula(4-0)217

Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 10. Community Christian 8. Atoka 7. Cascia Hall 3. Davis 1. Spiro 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (10)(4-0)1091
2. Cashion(4-1)95T2
3. Gore (1)(4-0)88T2
4. Hooker(4-0)674
5. Mooreland(4-0)635
6. Okemah(4-0)556
7. Wayne(4-0)407
8. Pawhuska(4-0)258
9. Hominy(4-1)219
10. Tonkawa(3-1)1810

Others receiving votes: Fairview 14. Woodland 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1. Watonga 1.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Shattuck (4)(4-0)421
2. Dewar (5)(3-0)403
3. Laverne (2)(3-0)362
4. Davenport(4-0)304
5. Balko-Forgan(5-0)125

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Arkoma 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (11)(4-0)551
2. Timberlake(4-0)442
3. Tyrone(2-1)253
4. Waynoka(3-1)234
5. Sasakwa(3-0)135

Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 4. Maysville 1.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you