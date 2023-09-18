Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (7)
|3-0
|35
|1
|2. Owasso
|2-1
|20
|2
|3. Mustang
|3-0
|16
|3
|4. Union
|2-1
|14
|4
|5. Jenks
|1-2
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Norman North 5. Moore 2.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Muskogee (5)
|2-1
|37
|1
|2. Choctaw (2)
|1-1
|32
|2
|3. Sand Springs
|2-1
|14
|5
|4. Stillwater
|1-2
|13
|3
|5. Deer Creek-Edmond
|1-2
|12
|4
Others receiving votes: Putnam West 10. OKC U.S. Grant 2.
|Class 5A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Carl Albert (7)
|4-0
|70
|1
|2. Del City
|3-0
|62
|2
|3. Guthrie
|4-0
|56
|3
|4. Piedmont
|4-0
|49
|4
|5. Elgin
|3-0
|36
|5
|6. Collinsville
|3-0
|31
|6
|7. Claremore
|3-0
|28
|7
|8. Lawton Mac
|3-0
|16
|T9
|(tie) McGuinness
|2-1
|16
|T9
|10. McAlester
|2-1
|9
|8
Others receiving votes: Grove 8. Sapulpa 2. Eisenhower 1. Bishop Kelley 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Wagoner (7)
|3-0
|70
|1
|2. Poteau
|3-0
|61
|3
|3. Tuttle
|2-1
|54
|2
|4. Newcastle
|3-0
|47
|5
|5. Blanchard
|2-1
|41
|4
|6. Ada
|3-0
|39
|6
|7. Weatherford
|2-2
|20
|7
|8. Clinton
|1-2
|17
|8
|9. Cushing
|2-1
|16
|9
|10. Elk City
|2-2
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Harrah 6. Bethany 4. Hilldale 2. Classen Sas at Northeast 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Heritage Hall (6)
|3-0
|69
|1
|2. Lincoln Christian (1)
|4-0
|64
|2
|3. Metro Christian
|2-1
|51
|4
|4. Stigler
|3-0
|47
|5
|5. Marlow
|3-0
|44
|6
|6. Perkins-Tryon
|2-1
|35
|3
|7. Lone Grove
|3-0
|27
|7
|8. Pauls Valley
|2-1
|19
|T8
|9. Holland Hall
|1-2
|8
|NR
|10. Plainview
|2-1
|7
|10
Others receiving votes: Dickson 5. Cascia Hall 4. Checotah 2. Bristow 2. Berryhill 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (6)
|3-0
|69
|1
|2. Millwood (1)
|2-1
|64
|2
|3. Victory Christian
|2-1
|43
|3
|4. Rejoice Christian School
|2-1
|38
|4
|5. Sequoyah-Claremore
|3-0
|34
|6
|(tie) Jones
|1-2
|34
|5
|7. Chandler
|2-1
|24
|7
|8. Kiefer
|3-0
|22
|9
|9. Beggs
|2-1
|19
|8
|10. Prague
|3-0
|14
|10
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian 8. Idabel 4. Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kansas 2. Sperry 2. Vian 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Fairview (7)
|3-0
|70
|1
|2. Hominy
|3-0
|61
|2
|3. Tonkawa
|3-0
|54
|T3
|4. Colcord
|2-1
|45
|5
|5. Woodland
|3-0
|41
|6
|6. Minco
|4-0
|31
|7
|7. Crescent
|3-0
|24
|8
|8. Gore
|3-0
|23
|9
|9. Mangum
|4-0
|12
|10
|10. Walters
|3-0
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Quapaw 4. Boone-Apache 4. Hinton 3. Pawnee 2. Ringling 2. Pocola 1.
|Class B
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Seiling (6)
|3-0
|34
|1
|2. Regent Prep (1)
|2-0
|20
|2
|3. Dewar
|3-0
|16
|4
|4. Laverne
|3-1
|15
|3
|5. Shattuck
|3-0
|7
|NR
Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 7. Covington-Douglas 3. Oklahoma Bible 2. Webbers Falls 1.
|Class C
|School
|Record
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tipton (6)
|3-0
|34
|1
|2. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)
|3-0
|24
|3
|3. Timberlake
|2-1
|19
|2
|4. Sharon-Mutual
|0-0
|11
|T5
|5. Maud
|2-1
|10
|T5
Others receiving votes: Ryan 4. Waynoka 2. Grandfield 1.
