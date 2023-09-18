Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 18. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (7)3-0351
2. Owasso2-1202
3. Mustang3-0163
4. Union2-1144
5. Jenks1-2135

Others receiving votes: Norman North 5. Moore 2.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Muskogee (5)2-1371
2. Choctaw (2)1-1322
3. Sand Springs2-1145
4. Stillwater1-2133
5. Deer Creek-Edmond1-2124

Others receiving votes: Putnam West 10. OKC U.S. Grant 2.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Carl Albert (7)4-0701
2. Del City3-0622
3. Guthrie4-0563
4. Piedmont4-0494
5. Elgin3-0365
6. Collinsville3-0316
7. Claremore3-0287
8. Lawton Mac3-016T9
(tie) McGuinness2-116T9
10. McAlester2-198

Others receiving votes: Grove 8. Sapulpa 2. Eisenhower 1. Bishop Kelley 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Wagoner (7)3-0701
2. Poteau3-0613
3. Tuttle2-1542
4. Newcastle3-0475
5. Blanchard2-1414
6. Ada3-0396
7. Weatherford2-2207
8. Clinton1-2178
9. Cushing2-1169
10. Elk City2-27NR

Others receiving votes: Harrah 6. Bethany 4. Hilldale 2. Classen Sas at Northeast 1.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Heritage Hall (6)3-0691
2. Lincoln Christian (1)4-0642
3. Metro Christian2-1514
4. Stigler3-0475
5. Marlow3-0446
6. Perkins-Tryon2-1353
7. Lone Grove3-0277
8. Pauls Valley2-119T8
9. Holland Hall1-28NR
10. Plainview2-1710

Others receiving votes: Dickson 5. Cascia Hall 4. Checotah 2. Bristow 2. Berryhill 1.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (6)3-0691
2. Millwood (1)2-1642
3. Victory Christian2-1433
4. Rejoice Christian School2-1384
5. Sequoyah-Claremore3-0346
(tie) Jones1-2345
7. Chandler2-1247
8. Kiefer3-0229
9. Beggs2-1198
10. Prague3-01410

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian 8. Idabel 4. Crossings Christian Academy 6. Kansas 2. Sperry 2. Vian 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Fairview (7)3-0701
2. Hominy3-0612
3. Tonkawa3-054T3
4. Colcord2-1455
5. Woodland3-0416
6. Minco4-0317
7. Crescent3-0248
8. Gore3-0239
9. Mangum4-01210
10. Walters3-08NR

Others receiving votes: Quapaw 4. Boone-Apache 4. Hinton 3. Pawnee 2. Ringling 2. Pocola 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Seiling (6)3-0341
2. Regent Prep (1)2-0202
3. Dewar3-0164
4. Laverne3-1153
5. Shattuck3-07NR

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 7. Covington-Douglas 3. Oklahoma Bible 2. Webbers Falls 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Tipton (6)3-0341
2. Mountain View-Gotebo (1)3-0243
3. Timberlake2-1192
4. Sharon-Mutual0-011T5
5. Maud2-110T5

Others receiving votes: Ryan 4. Waynoka 2. Grandfield 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

