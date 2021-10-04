Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 4. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Jenks (11)
|(4-1)
|59
|1
|2. Union
|(4-1)
|42
|2
|3. Owasso
|(4-1)
|34
|3
|4. Moore (1)
|(5-0)
|28
|4
|5. Edmond Santa Fe
|(3-2)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Mustang 5. Broken Arrow 4. Edmond North 1. Putnam City 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (12)
|(5-0)
|60
|1
|2. Choctaw
|(4-1)
|47
|2
|3. B.T. Washington
|(4-1)
|32
|4
|4. Sand Springs
|(5-0)
|23
|5
|5. Del City
|(4-1)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: 11, Stillwater 4. 12, Deer Creek-Edmond 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Collinsville (4)
|(5-0)
|112
|2
|1. McAlester (7)
|(5-0)
|112
|1
|3. Coweta (1)
|(5-0)
|99
|3
|4. Lawton Mac
|(5-0)
|78
|5
|5. Ardmore
|(5-0)
|69
|6
|6. Carl Albert
|(3-2)
|53
|8
|7. McGuinness
|(4-0)
|43
|7
|8. Guthrie
|(4-1)
|39
|4
|9. Pryor
|(4-1)
|23
|10
|10. Noble
|(4-1)
|19
|NR
Others receiving votes: Sapulpa 7. Eisenhower 4. Glenpool 1. Tahlequah 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tuttle (11)
|(5-0)
|119
|1
|2. Poteau (1)
|(4-1)
|102
|2
|3. Clinton
|(4-1)
|92
|4
|4. Cushing
|(4-1)
|91
|3
|5. Grove
|(5-0)
|73
|6
|6. Bethany
|(4-1)
|53
|7
|7. Blanchard
|(4-1)
|38
|9
|8. Bristow
|(4-1)
|31
|NR
|9. Wagoner
|(3-2)
|26
|5
|10. Broken Bow
|(4-1)
|13
|NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 7. Weatherford 5. Hilldale 4. Harrah 3. Elk City 3.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Holland Hall (9)
|(4-0)
|107
|1
|2. Lincoln Christian (2)
|(5-0)
|101
|2
|3. Heritage Hall
|(4-0)
|88
|3
|4. Seminole
|(5-0)
|66
|5
|5. Kingfisher
|(3-1)
|59
|6
|6. Stigler
|(4-1)
|51
|7
|7. Berryhill
|(3-1)
|48
|10
|8. Verdigris
|(4-0)
|41
|4
|9. Plainview
|(2-2)
|26
|9
|10. Madill
|(4-0)
|7
|8
Others receiving votes: Westville 4.Vinita 3. Sulphur 3. Perkins-Tryon 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (7)
|(4-0)
|104
|1
|2. Metro Christian (3)
|(3-1)
|98
|2
|3. Marlow (1)
|(4-0)
|87
|3
|4. Beggs
|(3-1)
|66
|4
|5. Oklahoma Christian
|(4-0)
|63
|5
|6. Jones
|(2-2)
|46
|6
|7. Vian
|(3-1)
|40
|8
|8. Prague
|(4-0)
|27
|10
|9. Rejoice Christian School
|(3-1)
|23
|9
|10. Eufaula
|(4-0)
|21
|7
Others receiving votes: Victory Christian 10. Community Christian 8. Atoka 7. Cascia Hall 3. Davis 1. Spiro 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Ringling (10)
|(4-0)
|109
|1
|2. Cashion
|(4-1)
|95
|T2
|3. Gore (1)
|(4-0)
|88
|T2
|4. Hooker
|(4-0)
|67
|4
|5. Mooreland
|(4-0)
|63
|5
|6. Okemah
|(4-0)
|55
|6
|7. Wayne
|(4-0)
|40
|7
|8. Pawhuska
|(4-0)
|25
|8
|9. Hominy
|(4-1)
|21
|9
|10. Tonkawa
|(3-1)
|18
|10
Others receiving votes: Fairview 14. Woodland 6. Oklahoma Christian Academy 2. Warner 1. Watonga 1.
|Class B
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Shattuck (4)
|(4-0)
|42
|1
|2. Dewar (5)
|(3-0)
|40
|3
|3. Laverne (2)
|(3-0)
|36
|2
|4. Davenport
|(4-0)
|30
|4
|5. Balko-Forgan
|(5-0)
|12
|5
Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 3. Regent Prep 1. Arkoma 1.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mountain View-Gotebo (11)
|(4-0)
|55
|1
|2. Timberlake
|(4-0)
|44
|2
|3. Tyrone
|(2-1)
|25
|3
|4. Waynoka
|(3-1)
|23
|4
|5. Sasakwa
|(3-0)
|13
|5
Others receiving votes: Bluejacket 4. Maysville 1.