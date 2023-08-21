Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, and points. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Bixby (6)30
2. Union22
3. Jenks18
4. Owasso10
5. Norman North5

Others receiving votes: Mustang 4. Westmoore 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Muskogee (4)26
2. Stillwater (2)25
3. Choctaw21
4. Deer Creek-Edmond12
5. B.T. Washington3

Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 2. Sand Springs 1.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Carl Albert (6)60
2. Del City44
3. McAlester41
4. McGuinness37
5. Guthrie35
6. Coweta28
7. Grove22
8. Piedmont13
9. Elgin12
(tie) Collinsville12

Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelley 8. Claremore 8. El Reno 7. Midwest City 2. Sapulpa 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Wagoner (5)59
2. Poteau49
(tie) Tuttle49
4. Blanchard35
5. Cushing (1)30
6. Clinton29
7. Weatherford22
8. Newcastle18
9. Elk City14
10. Bethany12

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 7. Ada 4. Broken Bow 2.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Heritage Hall (6)60
2. Lincoln Christian54
3. Metro Christian48
4. Verdigris38
5. Perkins-Tryon36
6. Cascia Hall24
(tie) Holland Hall24
8. Stigler22
9. Bristow9
10. Kingfisher4
(tie) Marlow4

Others receiving votes: Sulphur 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Millwood (3)57
(tie) Washington (3)57
3. Victory Christian35
4. Jones34
5. Rejoice Christian School33
6. Beggs28
7. Chandler20
8. Vian17
9. Sequoyah-Claremore16
10. Crossings Christian Academy10

Others receiving votes: Idabel 8. Kiefer 6. Prague 4. Oklahoma Christian 4. Davis 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Fairview (6)60
2. Colcord46
3. Hominy44
4. Stroud43
5. Tonkawa32
6. Ringling29
7. Woodland25
8. Minco14
(tie) Gore14
10. Crescent9

Others receiving votes: Hooker 7. Christian Heritage Academy 5. Cashion 2.

Class B
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Laverne (2)26
2. Seiling (2)22
3. Regent Prep (2)17
4. Dewar10
5. Oklahoma Bible8

Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 6. Barnsdall 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPoints
1. Tipton (4)28
2. Timberlake (2)23
3. Waynoka21
4. Mountain View-Gotebo8
5. Maud6

Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 4.

