Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, and points. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Bixby (6)
|30
|2. Union
|22
|3. Jenks
|18
|4. Owasso
|10
|5. Norman North
|5
Others receiving votes: Mustang 4. Westmoore 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Muskogee (4)
|26
|2. Stillwater (2)
|25
|3. Choctaw
|21
|4. Deer Creek-Edmond
|12
|5. B.T. Washington
|3
Others receiving votes: Bartlesville 2. Sand Springs 1.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Carl Albert (6)
|60
|2. Del City
|44
|3. McAlester
|41
|4. McGuinness
|37
|5. Guthrie
|35
|6. Coweta
|28
|7. Grove
|22
|8. Piedmont
|13
|9. Elgin
|12
|(tie) Collinsville
|12
Others receiving votes: Bishop Kelley 8. Claremore 8. El Reno 7. Midwest City 2. Sapulpa 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Wagoner (5)
|59
|2. Poteau
|49
|(tie) Tuttle
|49
|4. Blanchard
|35
|5. Cushing (1)
|30
|6. Clinton
|29
|7. Weatherford
|22
|8. Newcastle
|18
|9. Elk City
|14
|10. Bethany
|12
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 7. Ada 4. Broken Bow 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Heritage Hall (6)
|60
|2. Lincoln Christian
|54
|3. Metro Christian
|48
|4. Verdigris
|38
|5. Perkins-Tryon
|36
|6. Cascia Hall
|24
|(tie) Holland Hall
|24
|8. Stigler
|22
|9. Bristow
|9
|10. Kingfisher
|4
|(tie) Marlow
|4
Others receiving votes: Sulphur 3. Plainview 3. Lone Grove 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Millwood (3)
|57
|(tie) Washington (3)
|57
|3. Victory Christian
|35
|4. Jones
|34
|5. Rejoice Christian School
|33
|6. Beggs
|28
|7. Chandler
|20
|8. Vian
|17
|9. Sequoyah-Claremore
|16
|10. Crossings Christian Academy
|10
Others receiving votes: Idabel 8. Kiefer 6. Prague 4. Oklahoma Christian 4. Davis 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Fairview (6)
|60
|2. Colcord
|46
|3. Hominy
|44
|4. Stroud
|43
|5. Tonkawa
|32
|6. Ringling
|29
|7. Woodland
|25
|8. Minco
|14
|(tie) Gore
|14
|10. Crescent
|9
Others receiving votes: Hooker 7. Christian Heritage Academy 5. Cashion 2.
|Class B
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Laverne (2)
|26
|2. Seiling (2)
|22
|3. Regent Prep (2)
|17
|4. Dewar
|10
|5. Oklahoma Bible
|8
Others receiving votes: Velma-Alma 6. Barnsdall 1.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Tipton (4)
|28
|2. Timberlake (2)
|23
|3. Waynoka
|21
|4. Mountain View-Gotebo
|8
|5. Maud
|6
Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 4.
