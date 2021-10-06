Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 5. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Owasso (9)(5-0)451
2. Jenks(3-1)362
3. Broken Arrow(2-2)243
4. Edmond Santa Fe(3-2)154
5. Yukon(4-1)10T5

Others receiving votes: Mustang 2. Norman North 2. Union 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (9)(4-0)451
2. Stillwater(4-0)362
3. Midwest City(3-1)223
4. Choctaw(3-2)134
5. Putnam North(4-0)11NR

Others receiving votes: Sand Springs 3. Lawton 3. B.T. Washington 2.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Carl Albert (5)(3-1)821
2. Bishop Kelley (1)(4-0)812
3. Collinsville (3)(5-0)773
4. McGuinness(4-1)624
5. Ardmore(2-0)425
6. Coweta(4-1)408
(tie) Piedmont(3-1)407
8. McAlester(3-1)2810
9. Sapulpa(3-1)186
10. Guthrie(3-1)159

Others receiving votes: El Reno 6. Pryor 2. Lawton Mac 1. Claremore 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Wagoner (8)(5-0)891
2. Weatherford (1)(4-0)792
3. Tuttle(5-0)743
4. Poteau(3-2)554
5. Blanchard(3-2)516
6. Skiatook(3-1)367
7. Cache(3-2)285
8. John Marshall(2-2)268
9. Fort Gibson(5-0)229
10. Clinton(3-1)11NR
(tie) Cushing(4-1)1110

Others receiving votes: Newcastle 9. Grove 4.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lincoln Christian (8)(6-0)891
2. Holland Hall (1)(5-0)812
3. Heritage Hall(5-0)693
4. Stigler(5-1)624
5. Verdigris(4-1)555
6. Kingston(3-2)447
7. Kingfisher(4-1)356
8. Anadarko(1-4)318
9. Sulphur(3-2)8NR
10. Lone Grove(3-2)6T10

Others receiving votes: Vinita 5. Berryhill 4. Sequoyah Tahlequah 2. Checotah 1. Inola 1. McLoud 1. Perkins-Tryon 1.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Vian (9)(5-0)901
2. Jones(3-2)752
3. Washington(5-0)733
4. Beggs(4-1)564
5. Marlow(5-0)555
6. Adair(3-2)366
7. Frederick(3-2)29T8
8. Millwood(1-3)287
9. Cascia Hall(3-2)19T8
10. Prague(5-0)1210

Others receiving votes: Chandler 7. Metro Christian 6. Eufaula 3. Sperry 2. Community Christian 1. Kellyville 1. Antlers 1. Davis 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Cashion (6)(6-0)871
2. Pawhuska (3)(3-2)832
3. Ringling(5-0)713
4. Pawnee(1-4)594
5. Thomas Custer(3-1)535
6. Gore(3-0)456
7. Okemah(3-1)337
8. Minco(4-1)238
9. Tonkawa(3-1)159
10. Texhoma(3-2)11T10

Others receiving votes: Elmore City 6. Wewoka 4. Colcord 3. Crescent 1. Morrison 1.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Shattuck (8)(4-0)441
2. Dewar (1)(6-0)372
3. Davenport(5-0)273
4. Cherokee(4-1)184
5. Alex(2-3)45

Others receiving votes: Laverne 2. Covington-Douglas 2. Caddo 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (9)(5-0)451
2. Buffalo(5-0)342
3. Mountain View-Gotebo(5-0)263
4. Sasakwa(4-0)154
5. Waynoka(4-1)85

Others receiving votes: Midway 5. Tyrone 2.

