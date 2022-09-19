Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Bixby (8)(4-0)401
2. Union(4-0)242
3. Jenks(2-1)203
4. Moore(4-0)1845.Mustang(2-1)8NR

Others receiving votes: Owasso 6. Enid 2. Norman North 2.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Stillwater (8)(3-0)401
2. Deer Creek-Edmond(3-0)272
3. Choctaw(3-0)2234.B.T.Washington(1-4)11T4
5. Muskogee(3-0)9T4

Others receiving votes: Lawton 6. Sand Springs 5.

Class 5A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. McAlester (6)(3-0)771
2. Del City (2)(3-0)692
3. McGuinness(3-0)603
4. Coweta(3-0)565
5. Guthrie(4-0)496
6. Collinsville(3-0)474
7. Grove(3-0)327
8. Carl Albert(2-2)198
9. Noble(2-1)109
10. Sapulpa(2-1)7NR
(tie) Lawton Mac(2-1)710

Others receiving votes: Tulsa Rogers 3. Elgin 2. Claremore 1. Piedmont 1.

Class 4A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Cushing (7)(3-0)792
2. Tuttle (1)(2-1)711
3. Clinton(2-1)584
4. Poteau(2-1)565
5. Wagoner(1-2)503
6. Bethany(3-0)417
7. Broken Bow(2-1)248
8. Newcastle(3-0)2210
9. Hilldale(2-1)196
10. Elk City(3-1)109

Others receiving votes: Chickasha 4. Blanchard 4. Ada 2.

Class 3A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Verdigris (5)(3-0)762
2. Metro Christian(3-0)683
3. Lincoln Christian (2)(3-1)641
4. Heritage Hall (1)(2-1)584
5. Perkins-Tryon(2-1)398
6. Cascia Hall(2-1)346
7. Stigler(4-0)327
8. Marlow(2-1)225
9. Lone Grove(3-0)15NR
10. Plainview(2-1)1210

Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 9. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 3. Seminole 2. Central 2.

Class 2A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Washington (7)(3-0)791
2. Rejoice Christian School (1)(3-0)722
3. Crossings Christian Academy(3-0)543
4. Eufaula(2-1)425
5. Vian(1-2)326
6. Millwood(2-1)307
7. Pawhuska(3-1)288
8. Vinita(3-0)239
9. Beggs(1-2)204
10. Victory Christian(1-2)1810

Others receiving votes: Prague 14. Sequoyah-Claremore 8. Kiefer 7. Davis 5. Oklahoma Christian 4. Hennessey 3. Chandler 1.

Class 1A
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Ringling (6)(3-0)741
2. Gore (1)(4-0)672
3. Fairview(3-0)603
3. Tonkawa(3-0)604
5. Hominy (1)(3-0)525
6. Cashion(1-2)346
7. Colcord(3-0)337
8. Pawnee(3-0)178
9. Crescent(3-0)169
10. Minco(4-0)12NR

Others receiving votes: Woodland 8. Hinton 4. Quapaw 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1.

Class B
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Oklahoma Bible (3)(4-0)325
2. Shattuck (3)(2-0)272
3. Laverne (1)(3-1)253
4. Seiling(2-1)181
5. Dewar (1)(2-0)154

Others receiving votes: Garber 1. Waurika 1. Regent Prep 1.

Class C
SchoolRecordPointsPrv
1. Timberlake (7)(3-0)351
2. Tipton(3-0)292
3. Waynoka(3-0)263
4. Maud(3-0)144
5. Thackerville (1)(0-3)5NR

Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 4. Geary 2. Oaks 2. Ryan 2. Watts 1.

