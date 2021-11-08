Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 8. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
|Class 6A Division I
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Jenks (10)
|(9-1)
|50
|1
|2. Union
|(9-1)
|40
|2
|3. Owasso
|(8-2)
|27
|3
|4. Broken Arrow
|(7-3)
|23
|4
|5. Edmond Santa Fe
|(6-4)
|3
|NR
|(tie) Mustang
|(6-4)
|3
|5
|(tie) Norman North
|(7-3)
|3
|NR
Others receiving votes: Moore 1.
|Class 6A Division II
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Bixby (10)
|(10-0)
|50
|1
|2. Choctaw
|(8-2)
|35
|3
|3. Del City
|(9-1)
|27
|4
|4. B.T. Washington
|(8-2)
|22
|2
|5. Stillwater
|(8-2)
|16
|5
Others receiving votes: None.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. McAlester (6)
|(10-0)
|96
|1
|2. Collinsville (4)
|(10-0)
|94
|2
|3. Carl Albert
|(8-2)
|66
|4
|4. Coweta
|(9-1)
|63
|5
|5. Ardmore
|(9-1)
|59
|8
|6. Lawton Mac
|(9-1)
|55
|3
|7. Guthrie
|(9-1)
|52
|6
|8. Noble
|(8-2)
|29
|7
|9. McGuinness
|(8-2)
|19
|9
|10. Pryor
|(8-2)
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Tuttle (9)
|(10-0)
|99
|1
|2. Poteau (1)
|(9-1)
|85
|2
|3. Clinton
|(9-1)
|82
|3
|4. Cushing
|(9-1)
|74
|4
|5. Grove
|(9-1)
|58
|6
|6. Wagoner
|(8-2)
|43
|7
|7. Bethany
|(8-2)
|35
|5
|(toe) Bristow
|(8-2)
|35
|8
|9. Blanchard
|(7-3)
|22
|10
|10. Broken Bow
|(8-2)
|13
|9
Others receiving votes: Hilldale 4.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Lincoln Christian (10)
|(10-0)
|100
|1
|2. Heritage Hall
|(10-0)
|87
|2
|3. Holland Hall
|(9-1)
|76
|3
|4. Verdigris
|(9-1)
|68
|4
|5. Seminole
|(9-1)
|60
|6
|6. Berryhill
|(8-2)
|44
|7
|7. Perkins-Tryon
|(8-2)
|40
|8
|8. Stigler
|(8-2)
|37
|5
|9. Plainview
|(7-3)
|23
|9
|10. Sulphur
|(7-3)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 6.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Washington (8)
|(10-0)
|106
|1
|2. Marlow (2)
|(10-0)
|99
|2
|3. Oklahoma Christian
|(10-0)
|79
|4
|4. Vian
|(9-1)
|63
|5
|5. Beggs
|(8-2)
|57
|3
|6. Rejoice Christian School
|(9-1)
|54
|6
|7. Victory Christian (1)
|(8-2)
|52
|7
|8. Eufaula
|(9-1)
|44
|8
|9. Metro Christian
|(7-3)
|18
|9
|10. Crossings Christian Academy
|(8-2)
|13
|10
Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 9.Community Christian 6. Jones 4. Chandler 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Ringling (9)
|(10-0)
|99
|1
|2. Gore (1)
|(10-0)
|87
|2
|3. Cashion
|(8-1)
|84
|3
|4. Fairview
|(10-0)
|60
|5
|5. Hooker
|(9-1)
|53
|4
|6. Pawhuska
|(8-2)
|42
|7
|7. Tonkawa
|(7-2)
|38
|6
|8. Mounds
|(9-1)
|28
|10
|9. Okemah
|(8-1)
|22
|9
|10. Elmore City
|(9-1)
|18
|8
Others receiving votes: Fairland 7. Morrison 6. Warner 6.
|Class B
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Laverne (6)
|(8-0)
|45
|1
|2. Dewar (3)
|(10-0)
|41
|2
|3. Davenport (1)
|(10-0)
|31
|3
|4. Velma-Alma
|(10-0)
|19
|4
|5. Balko-Forgan
|(9-1)
|11
|5
Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.
|Class C
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9)
|(10-0)
|49
|1
|2. Timberlake (1)
|(10-0)
|41
|2
|3. Tyrone
|(8-1)
|30
|3
|4. Maud
|(9-1)
|18
|5
|5. Waynoka
|(8-2)
|12
|4
Others receiving votes: None.