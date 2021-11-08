Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through November 8. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Jenks (10)(9-1)501
2. Union(9-1)402
3. Owasso(8-2)273
4. Broken Arrow(7-3)234
5. Edmond Santa Fe(6-4)3NR
(tie) Mustang(6-4)35
(tie) Norman North(7-3)3NR

Others receiving votes: Moore 1.

Class 6A Division II
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Bixby (10)(10-0)501
2. Choctaw(8-2)353
3. Del City(9-1)274
4. B.T. Washington(8-2)222
5. Stillwater(8-2)165

Others receiving votes: None.

Class 5A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. McAlester (6)(10-0)961
2. Collinsville (4)(10-0)942
3. Carl Albert(8-2)664
4. Coweta(9-1)635
5. Ardmore(9-1)598
6. Lawton Mac(9-1)553
7. Guthrie(9-1)526
8. Noble(8-2)297
9. McGuinness(8-2)199
10. Pryor(8-2)1610

Others receiving votes: Tahlequah 1.

Class 4A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Tuttle (9)(10-0)991
2. Poteau (1)(9-1)852
3. Clinton(9-1)823
4. Cushing(9-1)744
5. Grove(9-1)586
6. Wagoner(8-2)437
7. Bethany(8-2)355
(toe) Bristow(8-2)358
9. Blanchard(7-3)2210
10. Broken Bow(8-2)139

Others receiving votes: Hilldale 4.

Class 3A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Lincoln Christian (10)(10-0)1001
2. Heritage Hall(10-0)872
3. Holland Hall(9-1)763
4. Verdigris(9-1)684
5. Seminole(9-1)606
6. Berryhill(8-2)447
7. Perkins-Tryon(8-2)408
8. Stigler(8-2)375
9. Plainview(7-3)239
10. Sulphur(7-3)9NR

Others receiving votes: Lone Grove 6.

Class 2A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Washington (8)(10-0)1061
2. Marlow (2)(10-0)992
3. Oklahoma Christian(10-0)794
4. Vian(9-1)635
5. Beggs(8-2)573
6. Rejoice Christian School(9-1)546
7. Victory Christian (1)(8-2)527
8. Eufaula(9-1)448
9. Metro Christian(7-3)189
10. Crossings Christian Academy(8-2)1310

Others receiving votes: Cascia Hall 9.Community Christian 6. Jones 4. Chandler 1.

Class 1A
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Ringling (9)(10-0)991
2. Gore (1)(10-0)872
3. Cashion(8-1)843
4. Fairview(10-0)605
5. Hooker(9-1)534
6. Pawhuska(8-2)427
7. Tonkawa(7-2)386
8. Mounds(9-1)2810
9. Okemah(8-1)229
10. Elmore City(9-1)188

Others receiving votes: Fairland 7. Morrison 6. Warner 6.

Class B
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Laverne (6)(8-0)451
2. Dewar (3)(10-0)412
3. Davenport (1)(10-0)313
4. Velma-Alma(10-0)194
5. Balko-Forgan(9-1)115

Others receiving votes: Regent Prep 2. Pioneer-Pleasant Vale 1.

Class C
SchoolTotalPointsPrv
1. Mountain View-Gotebo (9)(10-0)491
2. Timberlake (1)(10-0)412
3. Tyrone(8-1)303
4. Maud(9-1)185
5. Waynoka(8-2)124

Others receiving votes: None.

