ORAL ROBERTS (0-3)
Tirzah Moore 1-7 3-4 5, Udoumoh 4-8 0-0 9, Cooper 5-10 3-4 14, Nix 3-9 0-0 8, Rodrigues 0-4 2-2 2, Pogi 0-4 0-0 0, Ramey 2-5 0-0 5, Sockey 1-1 0-0 2, Taylor 1-3 0-0 2, Walker 6-8 3-3 17, Trinity Moore 0-5 2-2 2, Winans 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 23-65 13-15 66
OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0)
Collins 8-9 2-2 18, Tramble 4-8 0-0 11, Alnatas 6-9 2-2 16, Chastain 8-12 4-5 24, Milton 3-9 3-4 9, Garzon 2-11 0-0 6, Jackson 3-5 1-1 7, James 1-3 0-2 2, De Lapp 2-4 0-0 4, Asi 2-8 0-0 6, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 39-78 12-16 103
|Oral Roberts
|16
|5
|21
|24
|—
|66
|Oklahoma St.
|33
|30
|21
|19
|—
|103
3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 7-24 (Udoumoh 1-1, Cooper 1-1, Nix 2-7, Rodrigues 0-1, Pogi 0-2, Ramey 1-3, Taylor 0-2, Walker 2-4, Tr.Moore 0-2, Winans 0-1), Oklahoma St. 13-25 (Tramble 3-6, Alnatas 2-3, Chastain 4-4, Milton 0-1, Garzon 2-6, Asi 2-5). Assists_Oral Roberts 10 (Cooper 4), Oklahoma St. 22 (Milton 6). Fouled Out_Oral Roberts Udoumoh. Rebounds_Oral Roberts 37 (Ti.Moore 6, Rodrigues 6), Oklahoma St. 47 (Collins 8). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 14, Oklahoma St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,578.
