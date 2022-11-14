FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Collins258-92-23-82118
Tramble224-80-00-30011
Alnatas236-92-20-44316
Chastain228-124-51-52024
Milton273-93-41-6609
Garzon252-110-02-4316
Jackson133-51-11-4037
James111-30-21-2002
De Lapp72-40-01-2114
Asi232-80-00-4426
Williams20-00-00-0000
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20039-7812-1613-472211103

Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Chastain 4-4, Tramble 3-6, Alnatas 2-3, Garzon 2-6, Asi 2-5, Milton 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 3 (Chastain 2, James 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Milton 3, Asi 3, Alnatas 2, Chastain 2, Garzon 1, Jackson 1, De Lapp 1)

Steals: 8 (Collins 3, Alnatas 2, Asi 2, Tramble 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
ORAL ROBERTS (0-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Tirzah Moore241-73-41-6115
Udoumoh164-80-01-2159
Cooper285-103-40-54214
Nix283-90-00-1008
Rodrigues260-42-21-6022
Pogi120-40-00-0110
Ramey162-50-01-2005
Sockey41-10-00-0102
Taylor101-30-02-5112
Walker106-83-30-11017
Trinity Moore160-52-20-2012
Winans100-10-00-2010
Team00-00-03-5000
Totals20023-6513-159-37101466

Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Nix 2-7, Walker 2-4, Udoumoh 1-1, Cooper 1-1, Ramey 1-3, Rodrigues 0-1, Pogi 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Tr.Moore 0-2, Winans 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 10 (Ti.Moore 4, Tr.Moore 3, Rodrigues 2, Nix 1)

Turnovers: 21 (Cooper 7, Udoumoh 3, Nix 3, Walker 3, Ti.Moore 1, Rodrigues 1, Pogi 1, Ramey 1, Taylor 1)

Steals: 7 (Cooper 1, Nix 1, Rodrigues 1, Taylor 1, Walker 1, Tr.Moore 1, Winans 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Oral Roberts165212466
Oklahoma St.33302119103

A_1,578

Officials_Ify Seales, Nykesha Thompson, Lisa Jones

