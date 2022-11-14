|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST. (3-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Collins
|25
|8-9
|2-2
|3-8
|2
|1
|18
|Tramble
|22
|4-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|11
|Alnatas
|23
|6-9
|2-2
|0-4
|4
|3
|16
|Chastain
|22
|8-12
|4-5
|1-5
|2
|0
|24
|Milton
|27
|3-9
|3-4
|1-6
|6
|0
|9
|Garzon
|25
|2-11
|0-0
|2-4
|3
|1
|6
|Jackson
|13
|3-5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|3
|7
|James
|11
|1-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|2
|De Lapp
|7
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Asi
|23
|2-8
|0-0
|0-4
|4
|2
|6
|Williams
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|39-78
|12-16
|13-47
|22
|11
|103
Percentages: FG 50.000, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 13-25, .520 (Chastain 4-4, Tramble 3-6, Alnatas 2-3, Garzon 2-6, Asi 2-5, Milton 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 3 (Chastain 2, James 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Milton 3, Asi 3, Alnatas 2, Chastain 2, Garzon 1, Jackson 1, De Lapp 1)
Steals: 8 (Collins 3, Alnatas 2, Asi 2, Tramble 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS (0-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Tirzah Moore
|24
|1-7
|3-4
|1-6
|1
|1
|5
|Udoumoh
|16
|4-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|5
|9
|Cooper
|28
|5-10
|3-4
|0-5
|4
|2
|14
|Nix
|28
|3-9
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|8
|Rodrigues
|26
|0-4
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|2
|2
|Pogi
|12
|0-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Ramey
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|5
|Sockey
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Taylor
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|1
|2
|Walker
|10
|6-8
|3-3
|0-1
|1
|0
|17
|Trinity Moore
|16
|0-5
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Winans
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|3-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-65
|13-15
|9-37
|10
|14
|66
Percentages: FG 35.385, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Nix 2-7, Walker 2-4, Udoumoh 1-1, Cooper 1-1, Ramey 1-3, Rodrigues 0-1, Pogi 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Tr.Moore 0-2, Winans 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 10 (Ti.Moore 4, Tr.Moore 3, Rodrigues 2, Nix 1)
Turnovers: 21 (Cooper 7, Udoumoh 3, Nix 3, Walker 3, Ti.Moore 1, Rodrigues 1, Pogi 1, Ramey 1, Taylor 1)
Steals: 7 (Cooper 1, Nix 1, Rodrigues 1, Taylor 1, Walker 1, Tr.Moore 1, Winans 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Oral Roberts
|16
|5
|21
|24
|—
|66
|Oklahoma St.
|33
|30
|21
|19
|—
|103
A_1,578
Officials_Ify Seales, Nykesha Thompson, Lisa Jones
