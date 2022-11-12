|Iowa St.
|0
|7
|7
|0
|—
|14
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|10
|0
|10
|—
|20
Second Quarter
OKST_FG T.Brown 37, 12:10.
ISU_Shaw 4 pass from Dekkers (Gilbert kick), 7:20.
OKST_J.Richardson 83 pass from Gundy (T.Brown kick), 6:31.
Third Quarter
ISU_Brock 1 run (Nettles kick), 12:39.
Fourth Quarter
OKST_Nixon 14 pass from S.Sanders (T.Brown kick), 9:18.
OKST_FG T.Brown 40, 4:19.
A_55,509.
|ISU
|OKST
|First downs
|19
|11
|Total Net Yards
|333
|244
|Rushes-yards
|36-59
|35-57
|Passing
|274
|187
|Punt Returns
|3-38
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|3-52
|2-29
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-18
|3-29
|Comp-Att-Int
|28-43-3
|14-25-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-31
|1-11
|Punts
|7-41.143
|9-39.222
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-53
|5-55
|Time of Possession
|49:19
|26:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Iowa St., Norton 17-49, Brock 4-12, Silas 3-7, Dekkers 12-(minus 9). Oklahoma St., D.Richardson 14-41, Jackson 2-8, Gordon 3-8, Sanders 3-6, Nixon 3-2, Middleton 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 2), Gundy 7-(minus 4).
PASSING_Iowa St., Dekkers 28-42-3-274, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Oklahoma St., Gundy 5-12-2-103, Sanders 9-13-0-84.
RECEIVING_Iowa St., Hutchinson 10-106, Noel 7-86, Shaw 3-23, Stanley 3-14, Dean 2-31, Norton 2-9, Brock 1-5. Oklahoma St., J.Richardson 3-90, Nixon 3-28, Bre.Presley 2-23, Bray 2-21, Br.Green 2-13, Anderson 1-8, Cassity 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa St., Gilbert 41.
