Iowa St.077014
Oklahoma St.01001020

Second Quarter

OKST_FG T.Brown 37, 12:10.

ISU_Shaw 4 pass from Dekkers (Gilbert kick), 7:20.

OKST_J.Richardson 83 pass from Gundy (T.Brown kick), 6:31.

Third Quarter

ISU_Brock 1 run (Nettles kick), 12:39.

Fourth Quarter

OKST_Nixon 14 pass from S.Sanders (T.Brown kick), 9:18.

OKST_FG T.Brown 40, 4:19.

A_55,509.

ISUOKST
First downs1911
Total Net Yards333244
Rushes-yards36-5935-57
Passing274187
Punt Returns3-380-0
Kickoff Returns3-522-29
Interceptions Ret.2-183-29
Comp-Att-Int28-43-314-25-2
Sacked-Yards Lost4-311-11
Punts7-41.1439-39.222
Fumbles-Lost2-21-0
Penalties-Yards8-535-55
Time of Possession49:1926:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Iowa St., Norton 17-49, Brock 4-12, Silas 3-7, Dekkers 12-(minus 9). Oklahoma St., D.Richardson 14-41, Jackson 2-8, Gordon 3-8, Sanders 3-6, Nixon 3-2, Middleton 1-(minus 2), (Team) 2-(minus 2), Gundy 7-(minus 4).

PASSING_Iowa St., Dekkers 28-42-3-274, (Team) 0-1-0-0. Oklahoma St., Gundy 5-12-2-103, Sanders 9-13-0-84.

RECEIVING_Iowa St., Hutchinson 10-106, Noel 7-86, Shaw 3-23, Stanley 3-14, Dean 2-31, Norton 2-9, Brock 1-5. Oklahoma St., J.Richardson 3-90, Nixon 3-28, Bre.Presley 2-23, Bray 2-21, Br.Green 2-13, Anderson 1-8, Cassity 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Iowa St., Gilbert 41.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

