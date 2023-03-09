OKLAHOMA (15-17)
Hill 1-6 4-6 6, T.Groves 4-14 5-7 13, Oweh 2-6 0-0 4, Sherfield 2-14 3-3 8, Uzan 2-5 1-2 7, J.Groves 1-4 2-2 5, Cortes 2-5 0-0 6, Godwin 0-2 0-0 0, Seacat 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 15-20 49.
OKLAHOMA ST. (18-14)
Cisse 3-5 2-6 8, Smith 3-6 1-2 7, Asberry 4-12 4-4 15, Thompson 5-12 2-2 12, Wright 4-13 0-0 10, Newton 0-4 0-0 0, Boone 1-2 1-2 3, Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Harris 1-3 0-0 2, Brown 0-0 0-0 0, Church 0-0 0-0 0, Kouma 0-1 0-0 0, Sager 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 10-16 57.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 26-20. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma 6-23 (Cortes 2-3, Uzan 2-3, J.Groves 1-3, Sherfield 1-7, Hill 0-2, T.Groves 0-5), Oklahoma St. 5-20 (Asberry 3-8, Wright 2-6, Thompson 0-1, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3). Rebounds_Oklahoma 38 (T.Groves 12), Oklahoma St. 46 (Smith 14). Assists_Oklahoma 8 (Uzan 3), Oklahoma St. 10 (Thompson 5). Total Fouls_Oklahoma 15, Oklahoma St. 18. A_17,702 (18,972).
