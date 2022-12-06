SAM HOUSTON ST. (7-2)
Ezeagu 1-2 0-2 2, Ikpe 1-3 0-0 3, Grant 6-14 2-2 15, May 2-4 0-0 4, Powers 3-9 2-3 10, Huefner 2-6 0-0 6, Scroggins 1-2 7-8 9, Wilkerson 0-4 0-0 0, Ray 1-4 0-2 2, Mitchell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-49 11-17 51.
OKLAHOMA ST. (6-3)
Boone 2-4 0-0 4, Cisse 2-5 2-3 6, Anderson 3-8 3-3 10, Thompson 6-10 1-2 17, Wright 4-6 0-0 10, Asberry 1-6 3-4 5, Smith 4-5 1-2 10, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Williams 1-2 0-0 3, Newton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-49 10-14 65.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 32-20. 3-Point Goals_Sam Houston St. 6-21 (Huefner 2-3, Powers 2-5, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-6, May 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2), Oklahoma St. 9-24 (Thompson 4-6, Wright 2-4, Williams 1-1, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Boone 0-1, Harris 0-3, Asberry 0-4). Rebounds_Sam Houston St. 21 (Ikpe 5), Oklahoma St. 30 (Cisse 13). Assists_Sam Houston St. 8 (Grant, Powers, Ray 2), Oklahoma St. 13 (Anderson 4). Total Fouls_Sam Houston St. 15, Oklahoma St. 14. A_5,368 (13,611).
