E. WASHINGTON (23-11)
Allegri 6-13 1-2 17, Jones 3-3 4-6 11, Price 0-5 0-0 0, Davis 3-8 0-0 8, Venters 1-10 0-0 2, Erikstrup 6-12 0-0 14, Coward 2-2 0-1 4, Stroud 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 22-57 7-11 60.
OKLAHOMA ST. (20-15)
Cisse 3-6 1-3 7, Smith 5-7 1-2 11, Asberry 1-5 2-2 5, Thompson 8-16 0-1 22, Wright 4-9 0-0 11, Williams 2-5 4-4 9, Boone 3-4 0-0 6, Newton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 8-12 71.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 39-30. 3-Point Goals_E. Washington 9-31 (Allegri 4-8, Davis 2-4, Erikstrup 2-5, Jones 1-1, Stroud 0-2, Price 0-3, Venters 0-8), Oklahoma St. 11-24 (Thompson 6-11, Wright 3-5, Asberry 1-3, Williams 1-3, Newton 0-2). Rebounds_E. Washington 27 (Coward 9), Oklahoma St. 28 (Smith 10). Assists_E. Washington 12 (Allegri, Price 3), Oklahoma St. 16 (Williams 4). Total Fouls_E. Washington 13, Oklahoma St. 13. A_4,978 (13,611).
