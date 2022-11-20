OKLAHOMA ST. (3-2)
Boone 7-11 3-3 17, Cisse 2-3 0-2 4, Anderson 4-9 7-9 16, Thompson 4-9 0-0 8, Wright 5-14 4-4 14, Asberry 2-4 2-2 7, Smith 4-5 3-6 11, Q.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Harris 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 29-58 21-28 82.
DEPAUL (3-2)
Johnson 4-10 2-2 10, Nelson 3-7 4-4 11, Penn 7-13 8-11 25, Gebrewhit 1-2 0-0 3, Gibson 3-14 11-13 17, Bynum 3-6 2-3 10, Cruz 1-3 0-0 2, Terry 0-2 0-0 0, Raimey 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 27-33 78.
Halftime_Oklahoma St. 44-36. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 3-14 (Asberry 1-2, Harris 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Q.Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Wright 0-4), DePaul 7-23 (Penn 3-5, Bynum 2-4, Gebrewhit 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Terry 0-1, Johnson 0-4, Gibson 0-5). Fouled Out_Boone, Johnson. Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 37 (Cisse 11), DePaul 23 (Penn 11). Assists_Oklahoma St. 13 (Boone, Wright, Asberry 3), DePaul 11 (Gibson 6). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 22, DePaul 23.
