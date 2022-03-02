|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Smith
|15
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|4
|Cisse
|29
|3-5
|2-2
|4-12
|1
|2
|8
|Anderson
|28
|5-10
|2-3
|0-1
|3
|0
|12
|Likekele
|29
|2-4
|0-0
|1-5
|5
|3
|4
|Thompson
|12
|0-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Ke.Boone
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|0
|5
|R.Walker
|27
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|B.Williams
|17
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|9
|Moncrieffe
|10
|2-4
|0-2
|4-4
|0
|0
|4
|Ka.Boone
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-52
|4-7
|11-37
|11
|14
|53
Percentages: FG .442, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (R.Walker 1-2, B.Williams 1-3, Ke.Boone 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Cisse 2, Ke.Boone 2, Smith 2, Anderson).
Turnovers: 20 (B.Williams 4, Anderson 3, Ka.Boone 3, Likekele 3, Cisse 2, Ke.Boone 2, Thompson 2, R.Walker).
Steals: 10 (Anderson 5, Ke.Boone 3, R.Walker, Smith).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|IOWA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Conditt
|18
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|2
|Kunc
|31
|1-9
|0-0
|4-7
|0
|3
|2
|Brockington
|39
|5-17
|3-5
|1-3
|1
|2
|13
|Hunter
|37
|5-15
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|1
|12
|Kalscheur
|29
|1-5
|1-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|3
|Grill
|24
|0-2
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|0
|Jones
|12
|2-3
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|J.Walker
|10
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-53
|4-10
|8-24
|10
|15
|36
Percentages: FG .283, FT .400.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Hunter 2-6, Brockington 0-2, Grill 0-2, Kalscheur 0-3, Kunc 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Brockington 2, Conditt, Hunter, J.Walker, Kunc).
Turnovers: 16 (J.Walker 4, Kalscheur 3, Brockington 2, Hunter 2, Jones 2, Conditt, Grill, Kunc).
Steals: 12 (Brockington 3, Hunter 3, Grill 2, J.Walker, Jones, Kalscheur, Kunc).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|22
|31
|—
|53
|Iowa St.
|20
|16
|—
|36
