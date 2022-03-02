FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Smith152-30-00-2024
Cisse293-52-24-12128
Anderson285-102-30-13012
Likekele292-40-01-5534
Thompson120-60-00-1020
Ke.Boone272-70-01-6005
R.Walker273-40-00-2027
B.Williams174-90-00-2219
Moncrieffe102-40-24-4004
Ka.Boone60-00-01-2020
Totals20023-524-711-37111453

Percentages: FG .442, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (R.Walker 1-2, B.Williams 1-3, Ke.Boone 1-5, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Cisse 2, Ke.Boone 2, Smith 2, Anderson).

Turnovers: 20 (B.Williams 4, Anderson 3, Ka.Boone 3, Likekele 3, Cisse 2, Ke.Boone 2, Thompson 2, R.Walker).

Steals: 10 (Anderson 5, Ke.Boone 3, R.Walker, Smith).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
IOWA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Conditt181-20-00-0102
Kunc311-90-04-7032
Brockington395-173-51-31213
Hunter375-150-11-23112
Kalscheur291-51-20-3353
Grill240-20-01-7110
Jones122-30-21-2114
J.Walker100-00-00-0020
Totals20015-534-108-24101536

Percentages: FG .283, FT .400.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Hunter 2-6, Brockington 0-2, Grill 0-2, Kalscheur 0-3, Kunc 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Brockington 2, Conditt, Hunter, J.Walker, Kunc).

Turnovers: 16 (J.Walker 4, Kalscheur 3, Brockington 2, Hunter 2, Jones 2, Conditt, Grill, Kunc).

Steals: 12 (Brockington 3, Hunter 3, Grill 2, J.Walker, Jones, Kalscheur, Kunc).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.223153
Iowa St.201636

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

