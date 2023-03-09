FGFTReb
OKLAHOMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hill301-64-61-3106
T.Groves334-145-72-120313
Oweh242-60-02-6124
Sherfield322-143-30-3108
Uzan342-51-21-4337
J.Groves221-42-22-6135
Cortes192-50-00-3116
Godwin50-20-01-1030
Seacat10-00-00-0000
Totals20014-5615-209-3881549

Percentages: FG .250, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 6-23, .261 (Cortes 2-3, Uzan 2-3, J.Groves 1-3, Sherfield 1-7, Hill 0-2, T.Groves 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (T.Groves 2, Hill, Uzan).

Turnovers: 8 (Oweh 2, Uzan 2, Cortes, Godwin, Hill, T.Groves).

Steals: 6 (Oweh 3, Cortes, Hill, J.Groves).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cisse263-52-64-11018
Smith243-61-26-14027
Asberry334-124-41-81315
Thompson345-122-20-25312
Wright324-130-00-33110
Newton190-40-00-5040
Boone121-21-20-1023
Williams90-20-01-2000
Harris71-30-00-0102
Brown10-00-00-0010
Church10-00-00-0010
Kouma10-10-00-0000
Sager10-00-00-0000
Totals20021-6010-1612-46101857

Percentages: FG .350, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Asberry 3-8, Wright 2-6, Thompson 0-1, Harris 0-2, Newton 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Boone 2, Cisse 2, Smith, Thompson).

Turnovers: 9 (Smith 3, Thompson 2, Asberry, Boone, Newton, Wright).

Steals: 3 (Boone, Smith, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma202949
Oklahoma St.263157

A_17,702 (18,972).

