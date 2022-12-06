|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SAM HOUSTON ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ezeagu
|18
|1-2
|0-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|2
|Ikpe
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|2-5
|0
|4
|3
|Grant
|35
|6-14
|2-2
|1-1
|2
|1
|15
|May
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|4
|Powers
|30
|3-9
|2-3
|0-3
|2
|2
|10
|Huefner
|23
|2-6
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Scroggins
|22
|1-2
|7-8
|0-2
|1
|1
|9
|Wilkerson
|16
|0-4
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|3
|0
|Ray
|15
|1-4
|0-2
|0-1
|2
|0
|2
|Mitchell
|2
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|17-49
|11-17
|7-21
|8
|15
|51
Percentages: FG .347, FT .647.
3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Huefner 2-3, Powers 2-5, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-6, May 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezeagu, Grant).
Turnovers: 8 (Grant 3, May 2, Ikpe, Powers, Ray).
Steals: 12 (Grant 4, Powers 3, Ikpe 2, Ray 2, May).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|21
|2-4
|0-0
|3-3
|2
|1
|4
|Cisse
|35
|2-5
|2-3
|2-13
|0
|3
|6
|Anderson
|29
|3-8
|3-3
|1-3
|4
|2
|10
|Thompson
|29
|6-10
|1-2
|0-0
|3
|3
|17
|Wright
|21
|4-6
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|10
|Asberry
|23
|1-6
|3-4
|0-1
|1
|1
|5
|Smith
|21
|4-5
|1-2
|3-5
|0
|0
|10
|Harris
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|0
|Williams
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Newton
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-49
|10-14
|10-30
|13
|14
|65
Percentages: FG .469, FT .714.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Thompson 4-6, Wright 2-4, Williams 1-1, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Boone 0-1, Harris 0-3, Asberry 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Cisse 4).
Turnovers: 17 (Thompson 3, Anderson 2, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Harris 2, Williams 2, Wright 2, Newton, Smith).
Steals: 6 (Thompson 2, Anderson, Boone, Cisse, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Sam Houston St.
|20
|31
|—
|51
|Oklahoma St.
|32
|33
|—
|65
A_5,368 (13,611).
