FGFTReb
SAM HOUSTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ezeagu181-20-21-1022
Ikpe171-30-02-5043
Grant356-142-21-12115
May222-40-01-4104
Powers303-92-30-32210
Huefner232-60-00-1026
Scroggins221-27-80-2119
Wilkerson160-40-02-3030
Ray151-40-20-1202
Mitchell20-10-00-0000
Totals20017-4911-177-2181551

Percentages: FG .347, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Huefner 2-3, Powers 2-5, Ikpe 1-2, Grant 1-6, May 0-1, Mitchell 0-1, Ray 0-1, Wilkerson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezeagu, Grant).

Turnovers: 8 (Grant 3, May 2, Ikpe, Powers, Ray).

Steals: 12 (Grant 4, Powers 3, Ikpe 2, Ray 2, May).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone212-40-03-3214
Cisse352-52-32-13036
Anderson293-83-31-34210
Thompson296-101-20-03317
Wright214-60-00-22110
Asberry231-63-40-1115
Smith214-51-23-50010
Harris100-30-00-0110
Williams91-20-01-3023
Newton20-00-00-0000
Totals20023-4910-1410-30131465

Percentages: FG .469, FT .714.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Thompson 4-6, Wright 2-4, Williams 1-1, Smith 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Boone 0-1, Harris 0-3, Asberry 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Cisse 4).

Turnovers: 17 (Thompson 3, Anderson 2, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Harris 2, Williams 2, Wright 2, Newton, Smith).

Steals: 6 (Thompson 2, Anderson, Boone, Cisse, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

Sam Houston St.203151
Oklahoma St.323365

A_5,368 (13,611).

