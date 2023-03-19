FGFTReb
E. WASHINGTONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allegri376-131-21-53117
Jones303-34-61-31311
Price160-50-00-2330
Davis273-80-00-2018
Venters371-100-00-4022
Erikstrup236-120-02-22214
Coward182-20-12-9104
Stroud121-42-20-0214
Totals20022-577-116-27121360

Percentages: FG .386, FT .636.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Allegri 4-8, Davis 2-4, Erikstrup 2-5, Jones 1-1, Stroud 0-2, Price 0-3, Venters 0-8).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis).

Turnovers: 12 (Allegri 4, Coward 2, Erikstrup 2, Stroud 2, Jones, Price).

Steals: 10 (Allegri 3, Erikstrup 2, Jones 2, Stroud 2, Coward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cisse223-61-32-5247
Smith325-71-21-102211
Asberry321-52-20-6315
Thompson358-160-10-02222
Wright324-90-00-22111
Williams252-54-40-2409
Boone123-40-01-2016
Newton100-20-00-1120
Totals20026-548-124-28161371

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Thompson 6-11, Wright 3-5, Asberry 1-3, Williams 1-3, Newton 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cisse, Newton, Smith).

Turnovers: 18 (Thompson 5, Asberry 3, Cisse 2, Newton 2, Smith 2, Williams 2, Boone, Wright).

Steals: 8 (Asberry 3, Thompson 2, Newton, Smith, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

E. Washington303060
Oklahoma St.393271

A_4,978 (13,611).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

