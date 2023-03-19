|FG
|FT
|Reb
|E. WASHINGTON
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allegri
|37
|6-13
|1-2
|1-5
|3
|1
|17
|Jones
|30
|3-3
|4-6
|1-3
|1
|3
|11
|Price
|16
|0-5
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|3
|0
|Davis
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|8
|Venters
|37
|1-10
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Erikstrup
|23
|6-12
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|2
|14
|Coward
|18
|2-2
|0-1
|2-9
|1
|0
|4
|Stroud
|12
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|7-11
|6-27
|12
|13
|60
Percentages: FG .386, FT .636.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Allegri 4-8, Davis 2-4, Erikstrup 2-5, Jones 1-1, Stroud 0-2, Price 0-3, Venters 0-8).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Davis).
Turnovers: 12 (Allegri 4, Coward 2, Erikstrup 2, Stroud 2, Jones, Price).
Steals: 10 (Allegri 3, Erikstrup 2, Jones 2, Stroud 2, Coward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cisse
|22
|3-6
|1-3
|2-5
|2
|4
|7
|Smith
|32
|5-7
|1-2
|1-10
|2
|2
|11
|Asberry
|32
|1-5
|2-2
|0-6
|3
|1
|5
|Thompson
|35
|8-16
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|22
|Wright
|32
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|1
|11
|Williams
|25
|2-5
|4-4
|0-2
|4
|0
|9
|Boone
|12
|3-4
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|6
|Newton
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|8-12
|4-28
|16
|13
|71
Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-24, .458 (Thompson 6-11, Wright 3-5, Asberry 1-3, Williams 1-3, Newton 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cisse, Newton, Smith).
Turnovers: 18 (Thompson 5, Asberry 3, Cisse 2, Newton 2, Smith 2, Williams 2, Boone, Wright).
Steals: 8 (Asberry 3, Thompson 2, Newton, Smith, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|E. Washington
|30
|30
|—
|60
|Oklahoma St.
|39
|32
|—
|71
A_4,978 (13,611).
