|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Cisse
|34
|3-4
|0-2
|1-9
|3
|1
|6
|Smith
|26
|4-4
|3-4
|2-5
|1
|2
|11
|Asberry
|36
|8-16
|1-2
|1-6
|1
|1
|24
|Thompson
|33
|8-15
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|19
|Wright
|36
|1-10
|1-2
|0-3
|6
|1
|4
|Newton
|13
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Boone
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|4-5
|0
|2
|0
|Harris
|11
|1-5
|0-0
|3-3
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|5-10
|11-35
|16
|11
|71
Percentages: FG .443, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Asberry 7-12, Thompson 3-6, Newton 1-4, Wright 1-8, Harris 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Cisse 4, Newton, Smith).
Turnovers: 11 (Asberry 2, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Thompson 2, Newton, Smith, Wright).
Steals: 4 (Asberry 3, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|TEXAS TECH
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Aimaq
|25
|3-11
|1-1
|1-8
|2
|4
|9
|Obanor
|28
|2-9
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|2
|5
|Harmon
|24
|2-6
|4-4
|0-3
|6
|0
|9
|Isaacs
|22
|3-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|9
|Tyson
|27
|3-8
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|0
|9
|Washington
|22
|2-7
|2-2
|1-3
|5
|1
|8
|Batcho
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|6
|Fisher
|13
|3-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|7
|D.Williams
|11
|2-3
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|6
|Jennings
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-60
|8-9
|9-32
|16
|11
|68
Percentages: FG .383, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Isaacs 3-6, Tyson 3-6, D.Williams 2-3, Washington 2-3, Aimaq 2-5, Fisher 1-1, Harmon 1-1, Jennings 0-1, Obanor 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor).
Turnovers: 10 (Aimaq 3, Obanor 3, Batcho, D.Williams, Harmon, Washington).
Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Harmon, Washington).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|35
|36
|—
|71
|Texas Tech
|32
|36
|—
|68
.
