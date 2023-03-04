FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Cisse343-40-21-9316
Smith264-43-42-51211
Asberry368-161-21-61124
Thompson338-150-00-24319
Wright361-101-20-3614
Newton132-50-00-2115
Boone110-20-04-5020
Harris111-50-03-3002
Totals20027-615-1011-35161171

Percentages: FG .443, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Asberry 7-12, Thompson 3-6, Newton 1-4, Wright 1-8, Harris 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Cisse 4, Newton, Smith).

Turnovers: 11 (Asberry 2, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Thompson 2, Newton, Smith, Wright).

Steals: 4 (Asberry 3, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
TEXAS TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Aimaq253-111-11-8249
Obanor282-91-23-7025
Harmon242-64-40-3609
Isaacs223-70-00-3139
Tyson273-80-01-2109
Washington222-72-21-3518
Batcho213-40-02-4006
Fisher133-40-01-1007
D.Williams112-30-00-1106
Jennings70-10-00-0010
Totals20023-608-99-32161168

Percentages: FG .383, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 14-30, .467 (Isaacs 3-6, Tyson 3-6, D.Williams 2-3, Washington 2-3, Aimaq 2-5, Fisher 1-1, Harmon 1-1, Jennings 0-1, Obanor 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Obanor).

Turnovers: 10 (Aimaq 3, Obanor 3, Batcho, D.Williams, Harmon, Washington).

Steals: 4 (Tyson 2, Harmon, Washington).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.353671
Texas Tech323668

.

