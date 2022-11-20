FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone247-113-34-53517
Cisse182-30-24-11044
Anderson304-97-91-21416
Thompson284-90-00-2138
Wright345-144-40-43014
Asberry262-42-21-3337
Smith184-53-63-70011
Q.Williams120-10-00-2130
Harris101-22-20-1105
Totals20029-5821-2813-37132282

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Asberry 1-2, Harris 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Q.Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Wright 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Cisse 2, Smith).

Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 4, Thompson 4, Boone 3, Smith 2, Cisse, Harris, Q.Williams, Wright).

Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Boone 2, Smith, Thompson).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
DEPAULMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson364-102-20-33510
Nelson243-74-40-30411
Penn377-138-117-110225
Gebrewhit351-20-01-2033
Gibson333-1411-131-26317
Bynum203-62-30-12310
Cruz91-30-00-1012
Terry40-20-00-0000
Raimey20-00-00-0020
Totals20022-5727-339-23112378

Percentages: FG .386, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Penn 3-5, Bynum 2-4, Gebrewhit 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Terry 0-1, Johnson 0-4, Gibson 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Gebrewhit, Johnson, Nelson).

Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, Nelson 4, Gibson 3, Bynum, Terry).

Steals: 5 (Gibson 2, Bynum, Nelson, Penn).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.443882
DePaul364278

.

