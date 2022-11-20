|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|24
|7-11
|3-3
|4-5
|3
|5
|17
|Cisse
|18
|2-3
|0-2
|4-11
|0
|4
|4
|Anderson
|30
|4-9
|7-9
|1-2
|1
|4
|16
|Thompson
|28
|4-9
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|8
|Wright
|34
|5-14
|4-4
|0-4
|3
|0
|14
|Asberry
|26
|2-4
|2-2
|1-3
|3
|3
|7
|Smith
|18
|4-5
|3-6
|3-7
|0
|0
|11
|Q.Williams
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|0
|Harris
|10
|1-2
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|5
|Totals
|200
|29-58
|21-28
|13-37
|13
|22
|82
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Asberry 1-2, Harris 1-2, Anderson 1-3, Q.Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2, Wright 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Cisse 2, Smith).
Turnovers: 17 (Anderson 4, Thompson 4, Boone 3, Smith 2, Cisse, Harris, Q.Williams, Wright).
Steals: 6 (Anderson 2, Boone 2, Smith, Thompson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DEPAUL
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|36
|4-10
|2-2
|0-3
|3
|5
|10
|Nelson
|24
|3-7
|4-4
|0-3
|0
|4
|11
|Penn
|37
|7-13
|8-11
|7-11
|0
|2
|25
|Gebrewhit
|35
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|3
|3
|Gibson
|33
|3-14
|11-13
|1-2
|6
|3
|17
|Bynum
|20
|3-6
|2-3
|0-1
|2
|3
|10
|Cruz
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Terry
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Raimey
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|27-33
|9-23
|11
|23
|78
Percentages: FG .386, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Penn 3-5, Bynum 2-4, Gebrewhit 1-2, Nelson 1-2, Terry 0-1, Johnson 0-4, Gibson 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Gebrewhit, Johnson, Nelson).
Turnovers: 13 (Johnson 4, Nelson 4, Gibson 3, Bynum, Terry).
Steals: 5 (Gibson 2, Bynum, Nelson, Penn).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|44
|38
|—
|82
|DePaul
|36
|42
|—
|78
.
