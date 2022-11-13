|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OKLAHOMA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boone
|22
|4-7
|1-1
|2-8
|2
|2
|9
|Cisse
|23
|5-9
|1-2
|2-10
|0
|2
|11
|Anderson
|33
|7-10
|3-3
|0-2
|7
|2
|18
|Thompson
|26
|2-9
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|4
|4
|Wright
|29
|6-10
|0-0
|0-3
|4
|1
|16
|Asberry
|21
|4-7
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|2
|13
|Smith
|15
|3-3
|2-2
|0-2
|1
|2
|8
|Harris
|14
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|9
|Williams
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|0
|Brown
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Church
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Manzer
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Sager
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-63
|9-10
|5-36
|24
|19
|91
Percentages: FG .556, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Wright 4-7, Harris 3-4, Asberry 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Church 1-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Cisse 3, Anderson, Boone).
Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Boone 3, Asberry, Cisse, Harris, Thompson).
Steals: 5 (Harris 2, Anderson, Smith, Wright).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OAKLAND
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hervey
|0
|5-12
|5-5
|2-11
|0
|2
|15
|Townsend
|0
|6-12
|0-0
|3-6
|0
|3
|12
|Lampman
|0
|3-7
|2-2
|1-2
|0
|2
|10
|Moore
|0
|1-6
|1-1
|0-1
|5
|0
|3
|Watts
|0
|1-7
|2-3
|1-3
|2
|0
|4
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|14-15
|7-28
|11
|12
|62
Percentages: FG .367, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Lampman 2-5, Hervey 0-2, Townsend 0-2, Moore 0-3, Watts 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Hervey).
Turnovers: 13 (Moore 4, Hervey 3, Lampman, Watts).
Steals: 5 (Watts 3, Lampman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oklahoma St.
|42
|49
|—
|91
|Oakland
|27
|35
|—
|62
