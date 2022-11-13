FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone224-71-12-8229
Cisse235-91-22-100211
Anderson337-103-30-27218
Thompson262-90-00-4344
Wright296-100-00-34116
Asberry214-72-20-31213
Smith153-32-20-2128
Harris143-40-00-2329
Williams110-20-01-2210
Brown10-10-00-0000
Church11-10-00-0003
Manzer10-00-00-0100
Sager10-00-00-0010
Totals20035-639-105-36241991

Percentages: FG .556, FT .900.

3-Point Goals: 12-22, .545 (Wright 4-7, Harris 3-4, Asberry 3-5, Anderson 1-1, Church 1-1, Brown 0-1, Williams 0-1, Thompson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Cisse 3, Anderson, Boone).

Turnovers: 10 (Anderson 3, Boone 3, Asberry, Cisse, Harris, Thompson).

Steals: 5 (Harris 2, Anderson, Smith, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OAKLANDMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hervey05-125-52-110215
Townsend06-120-03-60312
Lampman03-72-21-20210
Moore01-61-10-1503
Watts01-72-31-3204
Totals20022-6014-157-28111262

Percentages: FG .367, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Lampman 2-5, Hervey 0-2, Townsend 0-2, Moore 0-3, Watts 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Hervey).

Turnovers: 13 (Moore 4, Hervey 3, Lampman, Watts).

Steals: 5 (Watts 3, Lampman).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.424991
Oakland273562

