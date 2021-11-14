AUBURN (0-2)
White 0-2 0-0 0, Coulibaly 7-14 3-7 17, Hughes 1-6 0-0 2, Scott-Grayson 3-17 4-5 10, Wells 4-10 2-2 11, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, Onwumelu 0-3 2-2 2, Wiggins 0-2 0-0 0, Bostic 0-3 2-2 2, Donahue 0-0 0-0 0, Graves 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 15-59 13-18 44
OLD DOMINION (2-0)
Young 3-7 4-6 10, Adams 0-4 0-2 0, Allen 7-17 4-6 21, Clark 0-1 2-2 2, Wayne 5-18 8-9 19, Jackson 1-2 0-1 2, Hudson 0-4 2-2 2, Washington 0-1 0-0 0, Barnes-Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Campbell 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 16-56 21-30 57
|Auburn
|15
|10
|8
|11
|—
|44
|Old Dominion
|8
|15
|22
|12
|—
|57
3-Point Goals_Auburn 1-14 (Coulibaly 0-2, Hughes 0-4, Scott-Grayson 0-3, Wells 1-2, Wiggins 0-2, Graves 0-1), Old Dominion 4-18 (Adams 0-2, Allen 3-6, Clark 0-1, Wayne 1-6, Hudson 0-3). Assists_Auburn 5 (Bostic 2), Old Dominion 6 (Adams 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Auburn 42 (Coulibaly 4-13), Old Dominion 48 (Allen 5-15). Total Fouls_Auburn 27, Old Dominion 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,776.