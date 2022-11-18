FURMAN (2-2)
Hien 1-3 1-4 4, Slawson 6-9 1-2 15, Bothwell 9-15 1-1 23, Foster 2-8 5-6 10, Pegues 7-14 2-2 20, Vanderwal 1-4 0-0 2, Whitt 0-4 0-0 0, Hughey 1-1 1-2 3, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Lawrence 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 11-17 77.
OLD DOMINION (3-2)
Stanley 5-8 2-6 13, D.Williams 3-4 1-3 7, Essien 5-7 2-2 13, Long 4-6 0-0 11, Scott-Grayson 9-14 6-7 26, Jenkins 3-5 2-4 8, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Fields 1-1 0-0 2, Stines 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 31-48 13-22 82.
Halftime_Old Dominion 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Furman 12-33 (Bothwell 4-7, Pegues 4-10, Slawson 2-3, Hien 1-2, Foster 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Vanderwal 0-3, Whitt 0-3), Old Dominion 7-13 (Long 3-3, Scott-Grayson 2-5, Stanley 1-1, Essien 1-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Furman 18 (Hien, Foster 4), Old Dominion 34 (Long 8). Assists_Furman 16 (Bothwell, Pegues 5), Old Dominion 15 (Scott-Grayson 6). Total Fouls_Furman 19, Old Dominion 15. A_2,030 (5,100).
