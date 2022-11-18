FGFTReb
FURMANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hien251-31-41-4134
Slawson346-91-20-34415
Bothwell379-151-11-25223
Foster302-85-60-40410
Pegues347-142-20-25120
Vanderwal121-40-00-1012
Whitt120-40-00-1100
Hughey101-11-20-1043
Anderson30-10-00-0000
Lawrence30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5911-172-18161977

Percentages: FG .458, FT .647.

3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Bothwell 4-7, Pegues 4-10, Slawson 2-3, Hien 1-2, Foster 1-4, Anderson 0-1, Vanderwal 0-3, Whitt 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Vanderwal).

Turnovers: 11 (Slawson 6, Whitt 2, Foster, Hien, Pegues).

Steals: 10 (Slawson 4, Bothwell 2, Foster, Hien, Hughey, Whitt).

Technical Fouls: Bothwell, 16:56 second.

FGFTReb
OLD DOMINIONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Stanley225-82-60-40313
D.Williams253-41-32-7037
Essien325-72-20-63113
Long284-60-01-81211
Scott-Grayson329-146-70-56126
Jenkins313-52-40-1508
Smith110-20-00-1010
Fields101-10-01-2022
Stines91-10-00-0022
Totals20031-4813-224-34151582

Percentages: FG .646, FT .591.

3-Point Goals: 7-13, .538 (Long 3-3, Scott-Grayson 2-5, Stanley 1-1, Essien 1-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Smith).

Turnovers: 18 (Stanley 4, Smith 3, Essien 2, Fields 2, Jenkins 2, Scott-Grayson 2, Stines 2, D.Williams).

Steals: 5 (Scott-Grayson 2, Essien, Jenkins, Long).

Technical Fouls: None.

Furman275077
Old Dominion344882

A_2,030 (5,100).

