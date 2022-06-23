|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|32
|0
|4
|0
|Bench 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Webb cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gnzalez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Stovall 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Elko 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Wallace 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Graham lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Turner c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Aldrman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Lnzilli rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Harris rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Chtgner 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Battles ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Dnhurst c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Slavens dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|McCants cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gregory lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Diggs ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
E_Gonzalez. 2B_Graham (11). RBI_Graham (50), Harris (20).
|Ole Miss
|000
|100
|100
|2-7-1
|—
|2
|Arkansas
|000
|000
|000
|0-4-0
|—
|0
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Ole Miss
|DeLucia
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Arkansas
|Noland L
|8
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Taylor
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
