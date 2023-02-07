FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen272-80-02-6514
Brakefield3511-150-12-74324
Burns326-117-93-61320
Abram141-50-00-1022
Murrell342-119-112-75314
Fagan232-52-20-3426
Caldwell170-30-00-1030
McKinnis101-24-42-3026
Akwuba81-10-00-1012
Totals20026-6122-2711-35192078

Percentages: FG .426, FT .815.

3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Brakefield 2-4, Burns 1-5, Murrell 1-6, Allen 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Abram 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 2, Allen, Burns, McKinnis).

Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Allen, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell).

Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Burns 2, Murrell).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
GEORGIAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Moncrieffe171-42-31-7334
Bridges2710-136-76-110126
Hill315-113-50-07213
Holt230-21-20-3031
Oquendo337-144-62-50419
Abdur-Rahim221-42-20-3224
McBride200-30-00-3200
Ingram192-51-20-0027
Anselem80-10-00-0010
Totals20026-5719-279-32141874

Percentages: FG .456, FT .704.

3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Ingram 2-4, Oquendo 1-5, Holt 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-2, Hill 0-2, McBride 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Moncrieffe).

Turnovers: 10 (Abdur-Rahim 3, McBride 2, Bridges, Hill, Holt, Ingram, Oquendo).

Steals: 4 (Holt 2, Bridges, Hill).

Technical Fouls: None.

Mississippi354378
Georgia344074

A_7,135 (10,523).

