|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|27
|2-8
|0-0
|2-6
|5
|1
|4
|Brakefield
|35
|11-15
|0-1
|2-7
|4
|3
|24
|Burns
|32
|6-11
|7-9
|3-6
|1
|3
|20
|Abram
|14
|1-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|2
|Murrell
|34
|2-11
|9-11
|2-7
|5
|3
|14
|Fagan
|23
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|6
|Caldwell
|17
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|0
|McKinnis
|10
|1-2
|4-4
|2-3
|0
|2
|6
|Akwuba
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|2
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|22-27
|11-35
|19
|20
|78
Percentages: FG .426, FT .815.
3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Brakefield 2-4, Burns 1-5, Murrell 1-6, Allen 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Abram 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Akwuba 2, Allen, Burns, McKinnis).
Turnovers: 7 (Burns 2, Allen, Brakefield, Caldwell, Fagan, Murrell).
Steals: 5 (Allen 2, Burns 2, Murrell).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|GEORGIA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Moncrieffe
|17
|1-4
|2-3
|1-7
|3
|3
|4
|Bridges
|27
|10-13
|6-7
|6-11
|0
|1
|26
|Hill
|31
|5-11
|3-5
|0-0
|7
|2
|13
|Holt
|23
|0-2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|3
|1
|Oquendo
|33
|7-14
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|4
|19
|Abdur-Rahim
|22
|1-4
|2-2
|0-3
|2
|2
|4
|McBride
|20
|0-3
|0-0
|0-3
|2
|0
|0
|Ingram
|19
|2-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|7
|Anselem
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-57
|19-27
|9-32
|14
|18
|74
Percentages: FG .456, FT .704.
3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Ingram 2-4, Oquendo 1-5, Holt 0-1, Abdur-Rahim 0-2, Hill 0-2, McBride 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Moncrieffe).
Turnovers: 10 (Abdur-Rahim 3, McBride 2, Bridges, Hill, Holt, Ingram, Oquendo).
Steals: 4 (Holt 2, Bridges, Hill).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Mississippi
|35
|43
|—
|78
|Georgia
|34
|40
|—
|74
A_7,135 (10,523).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.