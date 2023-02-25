FGFTReb
LSUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Fountain192-30-01-4024
Ward243-51-10-1019
K.Williams3610-187-82-50429
Hayes200-40-01-2510
Miller374-114-40-55115
Hill230-40-00-1200
Reed213-60-01-4016
Hannibal162-32-20-0206
Phillips40-00-00-0000
Totals20024-5414-155-22141069

Percentages: FG .444, FT .933.

3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Miller 3-9, Ward 2-4, K.Williams 2-5, Reed 0-2, Hayes 0-3, Hill 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 3, Miller 3, Reed 3, Fountain 2, Hill, K.Williams).

Steals: 6 (Hill 2, Hayes, K.Williams, Miller, Ward).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
MISSISSIPPIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Allen210-10-00-2230
Brakefield358-107-72-103123
Burns275-102-21-13312
Murrell354-100-00-54111
White254-70-00-2329
Abram195-110-01-12114
Caldwell184-60-01-1009
McKinnis141-10-00-2012
Fagan61-20-00-1002
Totals20032-589-95-25171282

Percentages: FG .552, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Abram 4-8, Murrell 3-5, Caldwell 1-3, White 1-3, Brakefield 0-1, Fagan 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 10 (Brakefield 3, Murrell 3, Allen 2, Caldwell, White).

Steals: 8 (Brakefield 2, Murrell 2, Abram, Allen, Burns, Fagan).

Technical Fouls: None.

LSU264369
Mississippi354782

A_6,304 (9,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you