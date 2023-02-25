|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LSU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Fountain
|19
|2-3
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|2
|4
|Ward
|24
|3-5
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|9
|K.Williams
|36
|10-18
|7-8
|2-5
|0
|4
|29
|Hayes
|20
|0-4
|0-0
|1-2
|5
|1
|0
|Miller
|37
|4-11
|4-4
|0-5
|5
|1
|15
|Hill
|23
|0-4
|0-0
|0-1
|2
|0
|0
|Reed
|21
|3-6
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|1
|6
|Hannibal
|16
|2-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|0
|6
|Phillips
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-54
|14-15
|5-22
|14
|10
|69
Percentages: FG .444, FT .933.
3-Point Goals: 7-27, .259 (Miller 3-9, Ward 2-4, K.Williams 2-5, Reed 0-2, Hayes 0-3, Hill 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 13 (Hayes 3, Miller 3, Reed 3, Fountain 2, Hill, K.Williams).
Steals: 6 (Hill 2, Hayes, K.Williams, Miller, Ward).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MISSISSIPPI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Allen
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|0
|Brakefield
|35
|8-10
|7-7
|2-10
|3
|1
|23
|Burns
|27
|5-10
|2-2
|1-1
|3
|3
|12
|Murrell
|35
|4-10
|0-0
|0-5
|4
|1
|11
|White
|25
|4-7
|0-0
|0-2
|3
|2
|9
|Abram
|19
|5-11
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|14
|Caldwell
|18
|4-6
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|9
|McKinnis
|14
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Fagan
|6
|1-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|2
|Totals
|200
|32-58
|9-9
|5-25
|17
|12
|82
Percentages: FG .552, FT 1.000.
3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Abram 4-8, Murrell 3-5, Caldwell 1-3, White 1-3, Brakefield 0-1, Fagan 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 10 (Brakefield 3, Murrell 3, Allen 2, Caldwell, White).
Steals: 8 (Brakefield 2, Murrell 2, Abram, Allen, Burns, Fagan).
Technical Fouls: None.
|LSU
|26
|43
|—
|69
|Mississippi
|35
|47
|—
|82
A_6,304 (9,500).
