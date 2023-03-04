FGFTReb
F.Fidler337-115-60-33321
Sutton336-122-20-62315
Brougham333-59-142-50215
Glover230-20-01-2220
White302-70-00-3304
Marshall205-81-21-51313
Jungers132-40-02-6015
Osburn100-40-00-2220
Luedtke30-00-00-0000
Brown20-00-00-0000
Totals20025-5317-246-32131673

Percentages: FG .472, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 6-15, .400 (F.Fidler 2-4, Marshall 2-4, Sutton 1-1, Jungers 1-2, Glover 0-1, Osburn 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Brougham 2).

Turnovers: 5 (Osburn 2, White 2, Marshall).

Steals: 4 (Brougham, F.Fidler, Osburn, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
UMKCMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ngandu372-60-01-5234
Andrews328-161-23-111120
B.Diallo323-71-21-5448
Mitchell374-162-20-22513
Sullivan332-93-61-3229
Pro.Idiaru161-32-32-4024
Martin111-30-00-0103
Dimou20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-609-158-30121761

Percentages: FG .350, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Andrews 3-7, Mitchell 3-10, Sullivan 2-7, Martin 1-2, B.Diallo 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Pro.Idiaru, Sullivan).

Turnovers: 8 (Andrews 3, B.Diallo 3, Mitchell, Sullivan).

Steals: 3 (B.Diallo, Mitchell, Ngandu).

Technical Fouls: None.

Omaha452873
UMKC223961

A_3,818 (12,000).

