OMAHA (9-22)
F.Fidler 7-11 5-6 21, Sutton 6-12 2-2 15, Brougham 3-5 9-14 15, Glover 0-2 0-0 0, White 2-7 0-0 4, Marshall 5-8 1-2 13, Jungers 2-4 0-0 5, Osburn 0-4 0-0 0, Luedtke 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-53 17-24 73.
UMKC (11-21)
Ngandu 2-6 0-0 4, Andrews 8-16 1-2 20, B.Diallo 3-7 1-2 8, Mitchell 4-16 2-2 13, Sullivan 2-9 3-6 9, Pro.Idiaru 1-3 2-3 4, Martin 1-3 0-0 3, Dimou 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-60 9-15 61.
Halftime_Omaha 45-22. 3-Point Goals_Omaha 6-15 (F.Fidler 2-4, Marshall 2-4, Sutton 1-1, Jungers 1-2, Glover 0-1, Osburn 0-3), UMKC 10-29 (Andrews 3-7, Mitchell 3-10, Sullivan 2-7, Martin 1-2, B.Diallo 1-3). Fouled Out_Mitchell. Rebounds_Omaha 32 (Sutton, Jungers 6), UMKC 30 (Andrews 11). Assists_Omaha 13 (F.Fidler, White 3), UMKC 12 (B.Diallo 4). Total Fouls_Omaha 16, UMKC 17. A_3,818 (12,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.