ORAL ROBERTSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lacis262-50-00-7036
Weaver191-40-02-4013
Abmas4011-2210-110-64138
Jurgens201-40-00-2012
Thompson112-40-01-3235
McBride304-113-41-53211
Phipps242-54-41-3019
Lufile203-31-34-10007
Herron100-20-00-4010
Totals20026-6018-229-4491381

Percentages: FG .433, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Abmas 6-16, Lacis 2-5, Phipps 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Weaver 1-4, Herron 0-1, Jurgens 0-1, McBride 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Herron, Jurgens, Lacis, Lufile, Thompson).

Turnovers: 11 (Abmas 3, Phipps 3, McBride 2, Lacis, Lufile, Thompson).

Steals: 1 (Abmas).

Technical Fouls: None.

ST. THOMAS (MN)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bjorklund2710-171-13-53421
Hedstrom222-92-20-4027
Lindberg361-70-00-0003
Miller355-140-00-52211
Nelson336-152-50-62117
Cunningham222-40-00-0045
Allen171-20-00-2132
Nau80-00-01-2010
Totals20027-685-84-2481766

Percentages: FG .397, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Nelson 3-8, Cunningham 1-3, Hedstrom 1-7, Lindberg 1-7, Miller 1-9).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Bjorklund, Lindberg, Nelson).

Turnovers: 6 (Nelson 2, Bjorklund, Hedstrom, Lindberg, Miller).

Steals: 6 (Bjorklund, Cunningham, Lindberg, Miller, Nau, Nelson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oral Roberts433881
St. Thomas (MN)323466

A_1,241 (1,800).

