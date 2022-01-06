|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lacis
|26
|2-5
|0-0
|0-7
|0
|3
|6
|Weaver
|19
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Abmas
|40
|11-22
|10-11
|0-6
|4
|1
|38
|Jurgens
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|2
|Thompson
|11
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|2
|3
|5
|McBride
|30
|4-11
|3-4
|1-5
|3
|2
|11
|Phipps
|24
|2-5
|4-4
|1-3
|0
|1
|9
|Lufile
|20
|3-3
|1-3
|4-10
|0
|0
|7
|Herron
|10
|0-2
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-60
|18-22
|9-44
|9
|13
|81
Percentages: FG .433, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 11-34, .324 (Abmas 6-16, Lacis 2-5, Phipps 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Weaver 1-4, Herron 0-1, Jurgens 0-1, McBride 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Herron, Jurgens, Lacis, Lufile, Thompson).
Turnovers: 11 (Abmas 3, Phipps 3, McBride 2, Lacis, Lufile, Thompson).
Steals: 1 (Abmas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. THOMAS (MN)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bjorklund
|27
|10-17
|1-1
|3-5
|3
|4
|21
|Hedstrom
|22
|2-9
|2-2
|0-4
|0
|2
|7
|Lindberg
|36
|1-7
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Miller
|35
|5-14
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|11
|Nelson
|33
|6-15
|2-5
|0-6
|2
|1
|17
|Cunningham
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|4
|5
|Allen
|17
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|2
|Nau
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-68
|5-8
|4-24
|8
|17
|66
Percentages: FG .397, FT .625.
3-Point Goals: 7-34, .206 (Nelson 3-8, Cunningham 1-3, Hedstrom 1-7, Lindberg 1-7, Miller 1-9).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Allen, Bjorklund, Lindberg, Nelson).
Turnovers: 6 (Nelson 2, Bjorklund, Hedstrom, Lindberg, Miller).
Steals: 6 (Bjorklund, Cunningham, Lindberg, Miller, Nau, Nelson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oral Roberts
|43
|38
|—
|81
|St. Thomas (MN)
|32
|34
|—
|66
A_1,241 (1,800).