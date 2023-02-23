ORAL ROBERTS (26-4)
Vanover 8-10 1-1 19, Abmas 7-17 2-2 18, Jurgens 6-12 0-0 15, McBride 2-5 0-0 4, Thompson 5-8 4-5 16, Weaver 0-2 0-0 0, Mwamba 2-8 2-2 7, Phipps 1-2 0-0 2, Amboree 0-0 0-0 0, Clover 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 31-64 10-12 82.
SOUTH DAKOTA (11-18)
Archambault 1-8 0-0 2, Bruns 3-8 0-0 7, Burchill 2-5 2-2 7, Coleman 0-2 1-2 1, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Plitzuweit 6-10 0-0 16, Perrott-Hunt 6-17 0-0 14, Kamateros 8-11 1-1 20, Brostrom 0-0 0-0 0, Branch 1-1 0-0 3, Kandolin 0-0 0-0 0, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-63 4-5 70.
Halftime_Oral Roberts 39-29. 3-Point Goals_Oral Roberts 10-31 (Jurgens 3-8, Thompson 2-2, Vanover 2-2, Abmas 2-10, Mwamba 1-4, Phipps 0-1, McBride 0-2, Weaver 0-2), South Dakota 12-28 (Plitzuweit 4-7, Kamateros 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Burchill 1-2, Bruns 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Archambault 0-4). Rebounds_Oral Roberts 33 (Jurgens 10), South Dakota 32 (Kamateros 9). Assists_Oral Roberts 16 (Abmas, Thompson 4), South Dakota 15 (Plitzuweit 4). Total Fouls_Oral Roberts 14, South Dakota 16. A_1,813 (6,000).
