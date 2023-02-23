|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ORAL ROBERTS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Vanover
|24
|8-10
|1-1
|3-9
|0
|0
|19
|Abmas
|38
|7-17
|2-2
|1-1
|4
|1
|18
|Jurgens
|33
|6-12
|0-0
|0-10
|3
|1
|15
|McBride
|31
|2-5
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|0
|4
|Thompson
|31
|5-8
|4-5
|4-7
|4
|4
|16
|Weaver
|15
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Mwamba
|14
|2-8
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|3
|7
|Phipps
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|2
|Amboree
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Clover
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Williams
|1
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|1
|Totals
|200
|31-64
|10-12
|9-33
|16
|14
|82
Percentages: FG .484, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Jurgens 3-8, Thompson 2-2, Vanover 2-2, Abmas 2-10, Mwamba 1-4, Phipps 0-1, McBride 0-2, Weaver 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (Vanover 2, Mwamba, Thompson).
Turnovers: 6 (Abmas, Jurgens, Mwamba, Phipps, Thompson, Vanover).
Steals: 7 (Abmas 3, Thompson 2, McBride, Mwamba).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH DAKOTA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Archambault
|34
|1-8
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|3
|2
|Bruns
|29
|3-8
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|7
|Burchill
|24
|2-5
|2-2
|0-5
|3
|4
|7
|Coleman
|8
|0-2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|1
|Hayes
|12
|0-1
|0-0
|2-2
|2
|0
|0
|Plitzuweit
|32
|6-10
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|16
|Perrott-Hunt
|29
|6-17
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|3
|14
|Kamateros
|27
|8-11
|1-1
|3-9
|3
|1
|20
|Brostrom
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Branch
|1
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Kandolin
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Kutcher
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-63
|4-5
|9-32
|15
|16
|70
Percentages: FG .429, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Plitzuweit 4-7, Kamateros 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Burchill 1-2, Bruns 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Archambault 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kamateros).
Turnovers: 11 (Plitzuweit 3, Brostrom 2, Coleman 2, Burchill, Hayes, Kamateros, Perrott-Hunt).
Steals: 2 (Burchill, Plitzuweit).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Oral Roberts
|39
|43
|—
|82
|South Dakota
|29
|41
|—
|70
A_1,813 (6,000).
