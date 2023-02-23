FGFTReb
ORAL ROBERTSMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Vanover248-101-13-90019
Abmas387-172-21-14118
Jurgens336-120-00-103115
McBride312-50-00-4304
Thompson315-84-54-74416
Weaver150-20-00-0010
Mwamba142-82-21-2137
Phipps111-20-00-0132
Amboree10-00-00-0000
Clover10-00-00-0010
Williams10-01-20-0001
Totals20031-6410-129-33161482

Percentages: FG .484, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 10-31, .323 (Jurgens 3-8, Thompson 2-2, Vanover 2-2, Abmas 2-10, Mwamba 1-4, Phipps 0-1, McBride 0-2, Weaver 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Vanover 2, Mwamba, Thompson).

Turnovers: 6 (Abmas, Jurgens, Mwamba, Phipps, Thompson, Vanover).

Steals: 7 (Abmas 3, Thompson 2, McBride, Mwamba).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH DAKOTAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Archambault341-80-00-3032
Bruns293-80-01-4107
Burchill242-52-20-5347
Coleman80-21-20-2001
Hayes120-10-02-2200
Plitzuweit326-100-00-24216
Perrott-Hunt296-170-02-41314
Kamateros278-111-13-93120
Brostrom20-00-01-1010
Branch11-10-00-0003
Kandolin10-00-00-0020
Kutcher10-00-00-0100
Totals20027-634-59-32151670

Percentages: FG .429, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Plitzuweit 4-7, Kamateros 3-4, Perrott-Hunt 2-5, Branch 1-1, Burchill 1-2, Bruns 1-4, Hayes 0-1, Archambault 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kamateros).

Turnovers: 11 (Plitzuweit 3, Brostrom 2, Coleman 2, Burchill, Hayes, Kamateros, Perrott-Hunt).

Steals: 2 (Burchill, Plitzuweit).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oral Roberts394382
South Dakota294170

A_1,813 (6,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

