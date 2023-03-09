FGFTReb
WASHINGTON ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gueye316-111-20-31314
Jakimovski353-102-20-33110
Rodman333-62-20-4339
Bamba396-134-42-45319
Powell304-94-40-71215
Rosario121-10-00-1143
Mullins70-10-00-1000
Diongue50-00-10-1010
Houinsou40-10-00-0100
Wilson30-00-00-0010
Darling10-00-00-0010
Totals20023-5213-152-24151970

Percentages: FG .442, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Powell 3-4, Bamba 3-5, Jakimovski 2-8, Rosario 1-1, Gueye 1-2, Rodman 1-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Rodman 2, Gueye).

Turnovers: 8 (Rodman 4, Bamba 3, Powell).

Steals: 5 (Jakimovski 2, Bamba, Gueye, Rodman).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
OREGONMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bittle141-21-11-1023
Dante307-92-22-111216
Couisnard314-158-100-33417
Richardson331-60-01-1422
Soares223-62-21-1339
Barthelemy306-122-30-22117
Guerrier242-40-11-4214
Ware93-50-03-7017
Wur70-10-00-0000
Totals20027-6015-199-30151675

Percentages: FG .450, FT .789.

3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Barthelemy 3-6, Soares 1-2, Ware 1-2, Couisnard 1-5, Bittle 0-1, Guerrier 0-1, Wur 0-1, Richardson 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Bittle 2, Ware 2, Dante, Soares).

Turnovers: 9 (Dante 3, Richardson 3, Bittle, Couisnard, Soares).

Steals: 4 (Bittle 2, Dante, Richardson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Washington St.304070
Oregon383775

A_10,406 (18,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

